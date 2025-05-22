Công An Hà Nội FC lose ASEAN Club Championship against Thailand's Buriram United

Anh Đức

BURIRAM — Công An Hà Nội FC suffered a disappointing defeat on penalties, after drawing 3-3 (5-5 on aggregate) against Thailand's Buriram United on Wednesday, despite leading 2-0 for more than 80 minutes.

Overseas Vietnamese player Cao Pendant Quang Vinh opened the scoreline early for CAHN, before Brazilian Leo Artur doubled the score from the spot right in the first half. Buriram got one goal back late in the second half, courtesy of Peter Zulj, and equalised with the last kick of the game from a free kick by Lucas Crispim.

In extra time, Buriram went in front courtesy of a penalty from Guilherme Bissoli, and Alan Grafite then equalised for CAHN late in extra time to bring the match to penalties. However, Chatchai Budprom's outstanding reflexes saved three kicks to secure the cup for the Thai club.

CAHN were thought to be at a disadvantage after drawing 2-2 at home in Hàng Đẫy Stadium. However, the mentality of Việt Nam's representatives were high, as captain Nguyễn Quang Hải declared before the match that he would "bring the trophy back to Hà Nội".

The torrential rain pouring on Thunder Castle Stadium thirty minutes before the match also meant problems for both teams, as the field was flooded with puddles of water, slowing down play.

But the action on the field was all fire right from the start.

Two yellow cards were given for strong challenges by Lê Phạm Thành Long and Theerathon Bunmathan in the first seven minutes of the match.

CAHN surprisingly went in front in the 15th minute after a great combination play from Leo Artur, Quang Vinh, and Quang Hải found Quang Vinh free inside Buriram's penalty box, which he capitalised on with a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

Five minutes later, Quang Vinh was again the hero for CAHN, as he cleared a Sasalak Haiprakhon shot on the line.

As the home team pushed for the equaliser, CAHN did not relent on the pressure. On such an attack, Hugo Gomes drew a foul from Peter Zulj inside the penalty area. After consultation with VAR, referee Koji Takasaki pointed to the spot, which Leo Artur successfully converted to double CAHN's lead.

The second half was mostly a Nguyễn Filip show, as the Czech-born keeper pulled off save after save to deny Buriram strikers.

But Filip's heroics could not help CAHN secure their lead. In the 83rd minute, from a corner, Vitao's clearing header was met by Lucas Crispim, whose volley found Supachai Chaided. Supachai's failed control became a pass for Peter Zulj, who fired a shot to the bottom corner to bring one back for Buriram.

Referee Takasaki was questionable with his late decisions, denying a situation where he could have allowed the advantage for CAHN, but instead stopped the play in a 3-on-2 counterattack situation. There were also complaints from the CAHN side for not blowing the final whistle on time, as added time was stretched three minutes longer than expected.

And the extra added minutes gave Buriram what they desperately needed. From a last-minute free kick, Lucas Crispim pulled off a superb shot that bounced off the underside of the crossbar into the back of Filip's net to equalise for the home team, bringing the match to extra time.

As stamina became an issue, coach Mano Polking had to bring on more substitutes in extra time. Buriram, on the other hand, still had fuel left in their tank.

In the 105th minute, a cross from Crispim was blocked by Giáp Tuấn Dương, and the referee pointed to the spot, deeming it a handball. CAHN players protested furiously, as they believed that Dương's hand was in a natural position, but the referee was still adamant with his decision. From the spot, Bissoli delivered to bring Buriram in front.

Buriram fans were cheering in the stands as the count went down in the second period of extra time, while CAHN struggled to find a shot towards Chatchai's goal. But in a rare chance in the 117th minute, as CAHN found themselves a corner kick, Alan Grafite's towering header found the back of the net and brought back hopes for the few fans wearing red in Thunder Castle as he and his teammates tied the match again to bring it to penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Quang Vinh, Gomes, and Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh all had their shots saved by Chatchai. Filip's best efforts were not enough, as he only saved two penalties from Dougall and Boakye.

With this victory, Buriram United became the first Thai team to win the ASEAN Club Championship and the first team to win the inaugural season of its revival in 2025.

CAHN, on the other hand, can proudly look back at their campaign, having gone toe-to-toe with Southeast Asia's top teams and made it to the final. Mano Polking and his team can look to bring this energy to the National Cup, where they are playing in the semifinals and have a final chance to bring home silverware this season. VNS