Party chief meets with voters in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, together with the delegation of NA deputies of Hà Nội, met with voters in 11 wards of the capital city on Wednesday to inform them of the outcomes of the 15th NA's 9th session and listen to their ideas and aspirations.

The Party chief spoke highly of the voters' candid, democratic and responsible opinions, which reflected a high level of public consensus on the country’s key decisions.

Highlighting the historic decision to streamline the administrative apparatus and officially launch the two-tier local administration model starting from July 1, 2025, Lâm stated that the re-organisation of administrative units is not merely a technical solution, but a pivotal decision in the roadmap to reform the political system and national governance, towards a leaner and more effective administration to better serve citizens and businesses.

During the implementation process, there must be no disruption, decline in motivation, or emergence of a passive and wait-and-see attitude, he stressed, adding that the appointment of personnel after the arrangement must be based on integrity, competence, credibility, and performance, with a firm stance against factionalism, group interests, and internal division.

The two-tier government system must be truly streamlined, strong, efficient, high-performing, and more accessible to the people, thus better serving the people and businesses, he said.

Lâm underlined the need to make thorough preparations for Party congresses at all levels, saying that draft documents to be submitted to the congresses must be completed with high quality and on schedule, accurately reflecting local realities as well as the strategic vision for the development of the wards in the new period.

Careful preparations must be made for the election of the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure, ensuring democracy, fairness, and compliance with the law, he went on.

He demanded the swift implementation of the National Assembly’s resolutions on universal preschool education and tuition waivers for general education students, noting that the entire political system must be aligned with the goal of improving people's living standards, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

The Party leader applauded Hà Nội's plan to provide lunch support for primary school students starting from the 2025–26 academic year, as well as its efforts to improve the quality of education and public health care. He emphasised the importance of strengthening the healthcare network at all levels; promoting preventive medicine and reducing hospital overload; enhancing vocational training, creating jobs, effectively implementing social welfare policies; ensuring sustainable poverty reduction; and narrowing the development gap between urban and rural areas.

He asked for substantive administrative reform centred on serving the people and businesses, urged the prompt resolution of delayed projects, and underlined the need for efficient use of public funds and assets.

The Party chief expressed his belief that with unity, determination, and innovation, Hà Nội will continue to thrive and deserve its role as the nation’s political and administrative centre, and the heart of the nation.

Earlier, Lâm inspected operations at the one-stop administrative service unit of Đống Đa Ward, during which he stressed that under the two-tier local government model, all administrative procedures related to citizens must be handled at the ward or commune level, in the spirit of staying close to the people and serving them effectively.

At the meeting, voters expressed their satisfaction with the outcomes of the NA’s 9th session, saying that the decisions adopted at this session have contributed to institutional improvement, promoting rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, and enhancing the quality of life for the people.

The restructuring of the two-tier local government system is a necessary step aligned with practical conditions, thus enabling citizens to handle administrative procedures more quickly, promptly, and effectively, they said.

Voters showed their hope that newly enacted laws will be effectively implemented. They called for continued attention to law-making efforts, stronger oversight of the implementation of the NA’s resolutions, and an enhanced supervisory role for ward-level People's Councils.

They also raised concerns regarding the development of private economic sector, renovation of old apartment buildings, environmental pollution, public security and order, traffic congestion, and issues related to urban planning, land use, and long-delayed projects. — VNA/VNS