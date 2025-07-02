Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Gathering in HCM City marks Canada Day

July 02, 2025 - 16:54
Canadian Consul General in HCM City Annie Dube, and Vice President of the Việt Nam–Canada Friendship Association in HCM City Nguyễn Thế Thanh at the event on July 2 to celebrate Canada Day (July 1, 1867-2025). — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on Wednesday to celebrate Canada Day (July 1, 1867-2025), showing friendship between the people of the city and Canada.

Nguyễn Thế Thanh, Vice President of the Việt Nam–Canada Friendship Association in HCM City, stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, the bilateral relationship has continuously developed in a solid, substantive, and effective manner across various fields, including politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, development cooperation, education and training, and people-to-people exchange.

In terms of economic and trade ties, Canada is currently Việt Nam's second-largest trading partner in North America. Conversely, Việt Nam is Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and ranks among Canada’s top 40 trading partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

These outcomes reflect the significant potential for cooperation between the two economies, as well as the strong and effective partnership between their respective business communities, Thanh said.

Canada is currently a popular destination for Vietnamese students, with approximately 20,000 students studying at Canadian educational institutions. The Vietnamese community in Canada, numbering around 275,000 people, has deeply integrated into local society and made contributions to the country’s economic, cultural, and social life, and serves as a firm human bridge between the two nations.

In the context of the flourishing Việt Nam–Canada relationship, Thanh expressed her hope that the HUFO will continue to receive strong cooperation from Canadian partners, including the Consulate General, friendship organisations, business associations, and non-governmental organisations, to promote multifaceted cooperation and people-to-people exchanges further, thereby strengthening the solidarity between the people of HCM City and Canada.

Canadian Consul General in HCM City Annie Dube affirmed that the activities of Canada’s diplomatic mission in Việt Nam are part of Canada’s broader effort to strengthen ties with trusted allies, trade partners, development partners, and global collaborators, from governments to civil society, to promote shared prosperity and international collaboration. This includes advancing the Indo-Pacific Strategy and engaging in trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Việt Nam is a member.

Sharing her pride in a multicultural, united, and connected Canada on the occasion of Canada Day, Dube highlighted the need to work together to chart a new path forward, which will lead towards a more stable and prosperous future for the two countries. — VNA/VNS

