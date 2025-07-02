Việt Nam-Laos solidarity honoured with monument handover

VIENTIANE – The special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments held a ceremony to inaugurate and officially hand over the Vietnam-Laos combat alliance monument in the southern Lao province of Champasak on July 1.

The project to renovate, upgrade, and expand the monument site was a gift from the Vietnamese task force to its Lao counterpart, with a total value of VNĐ54 billion (US$2.06 million). The Lao side served as project investor, while the construction was undertaken by Company 206 of Military Zone 5 under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Võ Minh Lương, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the Vietnamese task force, underscored the monument’s profound significance. He described it as a powerful symbol of the enduring, faithful bond between Việt Nam and Laos.

He noted that the site serves not only as a historical and cultural landmark but also as a vital educational resource for present and future generations, deepening their understanding of the historic alliance between the armies and peoples of the two nations as well as of the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation shared between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Senior Lieutenant General Thongloi Silivong, Lao Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the Lao task force, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, military, and people for their significant, timely, and invaluable support to Laos across all levels.