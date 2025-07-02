Việt Nam, Italy expand defence cooperation at fifth policy dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Italy have agreed to deepen defence cooperation across key areas, including training, peacekeeping and the defence industry, during the fifth Việt Nam–Italy Defence Policy Dialogue on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defence, chaired the session and held talks with Italian Undersecretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago.

The two reviewed the progress of bilateral defence cooperation and mapped out key priorities for the coming years.

Speaking at the dialogue, Chiến reiterated Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy based on independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship and multilateral cooperation.

He reaffirmed the country's defence posture of 'Four No's': no military alliances, no siding with one country against another, no foreign military bases on Vietnamese soil, and no use or threat of force in international relations.

Addressing regional security concerns, Chiến highlighted Việt Nam's stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), calling for all disputes to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also emphasised support for regional commitments such as the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and called for substantive progress toward a Code of Conduct (COC).

On bilateral defence ties, the Vietnamese official said cooperation with Italy has continued to expand, in line with existing agreements. Key areas include delegation exchanges, training, defence industry collaboration, and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Chiến said Việt Nam is ready to welcome Italian military personnel for defence training courses and Vietnamese language instruction at military institutions.

Looking ahead, he proposed that both sides study the possibility of signing new cooperation documents, increase delegation exchanges and further develop cooperation in training, peacekeeping, and the defence industry.

He called for expanded consultation mechanisms to strengthen mutual trust and understanding and urged closer coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and ASEAN–EU frameworks.

He also urged for Italy's support in pressing the European Union to lift its 'yellow card' warning on Việt Nam's fisheries exports, and in advancing Việt Nam–EU defence cooperation under the Framework Participation Agreement (FPA), which outlines Việt Nam's involvement in EU-led crisis management missions.

The dialogue concluded with the signing of a Joint Record and a Letter of Intent on establishing a Bilateral Working Group for cooperation on defence equipment.

Shortly afterwards, the Italian delegation paid a courtesy visit to General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence. During the meeting, Giang expressed satisfaction with the deepening of Việt Nam–Italy ties across multiple fields, including politics, trade, culture, and education.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's strong commitment to its Strategic Partnership with Italy, noting that Italy is one of Việt Nam's top EU partners, while Việt Nam is Italy's leading trade partner in ASEAN.

Giang praised the outcomes of the fifth Defence Policy Dialogue and highlighted the continued relevance of the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral defence cooperation. He noted progress in key areas such as delegation exchanges and defence industry collaboration.

Looking to the future, he called for further cooperation in military medicine, maritime security, military sports and culture, and post-war remediation.

The Ministry of National Defence, he said, will direct relevant agencies to implement the shared priorities agreed upon during this round of dialogue, in line with the overall framework of the Việt Nam–Italy Strategic Partnership. — VNS