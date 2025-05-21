HCM City to host race for journalists to celebrate Press Day

Running

HCM CITY — A race walking and running event called 'Proud of the City I Love' will be held on June 15 in HCM City.

This will be the first year for the tournament, which is organised by the Việt Nam Journalists Association in coordination with the HCM City Journalists Association. It is being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 100th anniversary of Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

The race is being held to honour the spirit of solidarity and the heroic fighting tradition of the nation, while also praising the great contributions of revolutionary journalists, especially those who were born, grew up and lived in the city.

For the event's first edition, the organisers are expecting about 6,000 participants, including more than 1,000 journalists, reporters and people working in the press and media sector.

They will take part in three running categories (5km, 10km and 21km) as well as a 3.5km course for race walking, starting from Lê Lợi Street and finishing in the Thủ Thiêm area.

During the race, athletes will pass through well-known streets in the centre of HCM City and famous landmarks such as Thủ Ngữ Flagpole and Ba Son Bridge.

A total of VNĐ400 million (US$15,400) will be given to the best runners and walkers, while the fastest journalists will also receive separate awards.

In addition, the organising committee will coordinate with the HCM City Photography Association to hold a contest for photographers, awarding prizes to outstanding work that captures athletes running.

Funds raised during the event will also be used to support HCM City's Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin as the 20th anniversary of the association's founding approaches (August 10, 2005-2025). The organising committee will call runners/walkers to help support victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin in difficult circumstances.

Apart from sport-related activities, participants and visitors will be able to join many other events, including a press exhibition and a display of health-related products and services as well as tourism products.

The tournament is sponsored by Agribank and organised by Nexus Sport Events, a company with many years of experience in organising major marathons, such as the Mekong Delta International Marathon Hậu Giang, the Đất Sen Hồng Marathon, the Đà Lạt Music Night Run, the Mỹ Tho Sunset Run and the Aikya Cross Country Marathon Trà Vinh 2025. VNS