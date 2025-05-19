Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Athletes bring home two Asian sepak takraw bronzes

May 19, 2025 - 16:30
The Vietnamese team were third in the men's regu event after losing 2-0 to the hosts in the semi-final match at the ASTAF Sepak Takraw Asian Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sepak takraw 

Vietnamese players (in red) were against Malaysians during the semi-finals of the ASTAF Sepak Takraw Asian Cup's regu event.  Photo of PSM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have ended up with two bronze medals from the ASTAF Sepak Takraw Asian Cup from their matches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Vietnamese team were third in the men's regu event after losing 2-0 to the hosts in the semi-final match. They shared the third place podium with India.

Malaysia went on to beat world powerhouse Thailand 2-0 to take gold. It was their second title after winning in the men's quadrant days ago. Malaysia topped the event beating Japan in the final match.

Việt Nam and South Korea were third after their defeats in the semi-finals.

This year's tournament was from May 8-18 for men only. There were 14 teams competing, Thailand, Indonesia, Việt Nam, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and the hosts. VNS

sepak takraw sea games gold drought

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom