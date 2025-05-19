Athletes bring home two Asian sepak takraw bronzes

Sepak takraw

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have ended up with two bronze medals from the ASTAF Sepak Takraw Asian Cup from their matches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Vietnamese team were third in the men's regu event after losing 2-0 to the hosts in the semi-final match. They shared the third place podium with India.

Malaysia went on to beat world powerhouse Thailand 2-0 to take gold. It was their second title after winning in the men's quadrant days ago. Malaysia topped the event beating Japan in the final match.

Việt Nam and South Korea were third after their defeats in the semi-finals.

This year's tournament was from May 8-18 for men only. There were 14 teams competing, Thailand, Indonesia, Việt Nam, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and the hosts. VNS