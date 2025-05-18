Former Manchester United stars to join the VN-UK Football Festival

ĐÀ NẴNG – Footballing legends from Manchester United, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and José Kleberson will be taking part in the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival.

The festival, which celebrates the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the UK, will be held next month across two cities, with a celebrity football match alongside special entertainment.

Event organiser, America & Asia Connect company, said that the former footballing giants will be welcomed at the highly anticipated sports and cultural exchange events between Vietnamese football fans and the Red Devils team in Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng cities from June 26 - July 1.

Also taking part, former Vietnamese players Lê Công Vinh, Văn Quyết, Đỗ Duy Mạnh and Nguyễn Tiến Linh.

The organisers said a friendly match between Vietnamese players and Manchester United would be played at the central city’s Hoà Xuân Stadium, while a business matching and gala dinner involving the Red Devils will be held in Hà Nội.

In addition to the game and dinner, the famed footballers will have the opportunity to meet fans during other parts of the programme, with golf, pickleball, charity activities, a fan zone and kids football training all on offer, the company said.

Vietnamese pop singers Tuấn Hưng, Thái Ngân, Cris Phan and Độ Mixi will take to the stage to cement the friendship exchange programme between Việt Nam and the UK.

Last year, Brazilian football legends including Rivaldo, Dunga, Lucio, Edmilson, Kleber, Giovani, Zé Carlos and Paulo Sergio joined the Brazil-Việt Nam Football Festival 2024 in Đà Nẵng on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam-Brazil diplomatic ties. – VNS