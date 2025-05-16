Thiện helps Việt Nam top the world of gymnastics

Gymnastics

Thanh Hà

In the final moves, Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện swung his legs in a circular motion around the horse, maintained straight legs and tight body position and jumped down to the floor.

He received loud applause from teammates and supporters and the highest points from judges to win his first gymnastic World Challenge Cup gold medal in the men's pommel horse event.

Thiện has become the second Vietnamese gymnast on top of the world-level tournament, ending Việt Nam's seven-year title drought.

"All the hard work has finally paid off. Thank you everyone for always being by my side and supporting me," Thiện said. "My journey is long ahead. I still make mistakes, but today, let me be a little proud!"

High potential

Thiện was one of five Vietnamese athletes at the FIG World Challenge Cup, which ended in Bulgaria on May 12. It was the first time that the 23-year-old had taken part in the high-profile tournament. His victory was a high note, but his success was not a surprise to his coaches and managers.

Thiện has spent 17 years practising the sport that requires many factors – balance, strength, flexibility, agility, coordination, artistry, and endurance.

Living far from family, the little boy worked hard and utilised strict discipline, while missing home. Injuries were also a big problem for Thiện.

"In 2015, I suffered a torn ligament in my left leg. It limited my ability and prevented me from training hard. Previously, I practised well in all six categories of gymnastics, but the injury made my dream collapse," said Thiện.

"At age 13 I was easily agitated and couldn't control my feelings. The injury period was a really difficult time with negative emotions. Fortunately, my parents, coaches and friends helped and lifted me up. They awakened me and pushed me to overcome those challenges and continue my gymnastics, focusing on pommel horse."

Years passed, and at age 20 he was made a member of the national team and given the chance to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the first major regional tournament of his career.

On home ground, Thiện and his teammates secured gold in the men's team all-round. He also defeated world champion Carlo Yulo of the Philippines and reigning champion Tan Fu Jie of Malaysia in the men's individual pommel horse, making a big bang in the gymnastics community.

In the following SEA Games, he met no challenge to defend his top position in Cambodia.

"I was shaking and felt nervous, and my heart beat fast as it was my first SEA Games. But I carefully prepared and practised well. Under strong encouragement, I reassured myself that I had to overcome the pressure and fear and I made it," Thiện said.

"These were my first international (individual) titles. I was happy, although errors were made. I was so emotional and proud to wear the gold and sing the national anthem in the victory ceremony.

"This feeling was hard to describe, but it will be a lasting memory as the achievement strongly pushed me in my career."

Talking about Thiện, head coach Trương Minh Sang said he was a good athlete with gymnastic talent.

"He can perform all moves well with high techniques that make his performances precise and smooth," Sang said.

"Along with that, we see his passion and diligence during the training process. Those are important factors that help the athlete to be successful. Thiện's talent will be able to reach even further if he receives suitable support."

Top of the world

Thiện was not expected to take gold in the World Challenge Cup as it was his first participation in the event. But he again made his coaches think differently about his ability.

The Vietnamese, still a tiny name on the global stage, topped the qualification table with 14.850 points. It was not only the highest points among 29 gymnasts but also the best points in all gymnastic competitions this year.

Thiện continued performing at a high level in the final, leaving all powerful rivals behind in the ranking. With 14.266 points, Thiện claimed Việt Nam's only gold from the event.

“After a lot of effort and plenty of waiting, we were able to hear the Vietnamese national anthem again in a global arena," Sang said.

He said Thiện's performances were both excellent, proving that he owned a strong mentality and a competitive spirit. A gold medal in this event was much more difficult than others because it required a unique blend of strength, coordination, balance and finesse to perform the intricate and continuous movements.

Meanwhile, Thiện said he spent time researching his rivals prior to the tournament. He also had the chance to watch and compete against them at the recent Baku World Cup. He learnt from them and adjusted his performance, which led to good results in Bulgaria.

"I didn't put too much pressure on myself but focused on being the best. I am very happy to bring home a gold, which is a strong motivation for me ahead of many major tournaments, including the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year," he said. VNS