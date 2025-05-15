Coach Polking vows victory in second leg after thrilling draw

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Mano Polking expressed his regret after Hà Nội Police Football Club managed a 2-2 draw against Buriram in the first leg of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup final at the capital city's Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese team exceeded expectations against the reigning Thai League 1 champions. The draw leaves opportunities open for both teams in the second leg of the final at Buriram Stadium on May 21.

"We are determined to win on Thai soil," Coach Polking said. "I believe my players can create a surprise. We will go to Buriram with the goal of winning the cup."

During the match at Hàng Đẫy Stadium, Hà Nội Police took the lead twice, with goals from Leonardo Artur in the 18th minute and Alan Sebastiao in the 35th minute. However, Buriram equalised with goals from Curtis Good in the 28th minute and Peter Zulj in the 79th minute.

“We played great in the first half, pressing the whole field and creating many chances,” Polking said after the match. “Buriram played better in the second half, but considering the entire match, I think we deserved to win.”

The Brazilian coach could not hide his disappointment when recalling the 81st-minute moment when Nguyễn Quang Hải's shot was blocked by defender Sasalak Haiprakhon right on the goal line. In the 90th minute, Hà Nội Police nearly scored the decisive goal, but Bùi Xuân Thịnh’s volley hit the post.

When asked about Hà Nội Police's lack of squad depth affecting the players' physical strength toward the end of the match, Polking confirmed that the current squad was strong enough to compete. He noted that many players who had just returned from injury, such as Alan Grafite, Leo Artur and Văn Thanh, performed well.

"They seemed to carry an extra 100kg when they first entered the field, but after just a few minutes, they got into rhythm and played well," the coach said.

Meanwhile, Thai coach Osmar Loss admitted that Buriram faced many difficulties against the hosts in the first half.

"Our players often found themselves in one-on-one situations and were pressed fiercely by the opponent," Loss said in the post-match press conference. "They lost their direction and struggled to neutralise the home team's style of play."

Loss acknowledged that they played better in the second half and was satisfied that the Thai team left Hàng Đẫy Stadium with a draw. He also praised Hà Nội Police, stating: "They are a well-balanced team, play well in tight spaces, and are very dangerous in attacking situations on the flanks. I expect my players to compete more fiercely in the second leg."

The Thai coach and his team aimed for victory on the away field, but the match showed that if Hà Nội Police had been luckier, they could have won the first leg.

Loss noted that his compatriot Polking had prepared well for the home game. He also mentioned that Buriram players were fatigued after participating in five competitions and playing up to 60 matches this season.

"We have changed personnel, but the tactics and playing style remain consistent," he said.

For the second leg of the final in Buriram, Loss said he hopes that the home field advantage and the enthusiasm of the local audience will motivate the team to achieve a positive result.

"I believe the fans will fill the stands and cheer even more passionately than at Hàng Đẫy," the Thai coach concluded. — VNS