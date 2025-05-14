Stars to shine at National Table Tennis Championships

Table tennis

HÀ NỘI The leading players will vie for golds from the Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper National Table Tennis Championships 2025, which will also give them a ticket to the national team next week in Đà Nẵng.

The 43rd edition of the annual tournament will feature about 200 competitors from many of the nation's strongest squads such as Hà Nội, People Police T&T, the Military, HCM City, Khánh Hòa and Hải Dương.

They will compete in seven categories - men's and women's singles, doubles, and team and mixed doubles at the Tiên Sơn Sports Complex.

Among the stars are reigning SEA Games mixed pair champion Trần Mai Ngọc and Đinh Anh Hoàng of People Police T&T, Southeast Asian winner Nguyễn Khoa Diệu Khánh (HCM City) and former SEA Games men's doubles champions Đoàn Bá Tuấn Anh (Hải Dương) and Nguyễn Anh Tú (Hà Nội).

They will be challenged by young but talented players such as Nguyễn Đức Việt and Nguyễn Văn Tuấn Anh, who won gold from recent Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships and Vân Linh and Vân Chi, who triumphed in the U17 class of the US Open.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the competition, Quế Đình Nguyên, deputy editor-in-chief of the Nhân Dân newspaper, said that this year's tournament promised surprises and breakthroughs, with the full participation of national top athletes and many promising younger players. Those watching the matches could expect some great games.

A total of VNĐ500 million (US$19,300) will be delivered to the high-ranking players. In addition, organisers will also give out two honours to the most promising of players, those who show high potential for future success, and a separate award, 'Miss Table Tennis' for the most beautiful and talented player.

“My players are in their best form and ready for the championships. We all know that the gap between teams has been narrowed, so players are asked to be focused and compete with highest determination," said coach Từ Nhân Luân of HCM City.

He said his team were strong in the women's events. Last year they won singles and team golds, while sharing the mixed double title with Hà Nội. They would try hard to defend their achievements.

The tournament, from May 19-26, is an activity to celebrate President Hồ Chí Minh's 135th anniversary. With the support of many sponsors, the organisers will carry out social-responsibility and charity activities in Đà Nẵng.

“This tournament is an elite event in the national competition system. Athletes' results are basis for the coaching board to select members for international tournaments, especially the 33rd SEA Games, in 2025,” said Phan Anh Tuấn of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

Tuấn said five men's and five women's players will make up the SEA Games team, with the biennial games being held in December in Thailand.

The hosts will also organise seven categories like the Vietnamese championships. The ten-strong contingent will take part in all categories, aiming to bring home at least two gold medals. VNS