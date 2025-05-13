Việt Nam’s World Cup dream ends after Asian Cup loss

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam suffered a 0-2 to Japan in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup which meant their first World Cup dream ended on May 13 in Hohhot, China.

Japan will face either Chinese Taipei or Iran in the semi-finals on Thursday.

In an earlier quarter-final match, a commanding 5-2 win against Hong Kong, China, saw Thailand advance into the last-four round. Thailand will next play China or Indonesia.

Top three of the Asian championships will secure their ticket to the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup Philippines 2025.

The two-time runners-up and title favourite Japan opened their strong attacks from the beginning. Their attempt pushed the Southeast Asian team in a nervy start at the Hohhot Sports Centre.

Japan nearly opened the scoring within the first 30 seconds with Mika Eguchi rattling the crossbar from distance before Risa Ikadai’s header struck the left post.

Minutes later, Sara Oino saw an opening from the left, only to pull her shot from above the box just wide.

Under strong pressure, defender Nguyễn Phương Anh made an own goal when she tried to stop Kyoka Takahashi's finish in the third minute.

Goalkeeper Lê Thị Thanh Ngân was forced to work hard to keep her sheet safe. She denied efforts from Aki Ikeuchi, Ryo Egawa and Eguchi among many other finishes in the first half.

But she failed to help Việt Nam avoid the second goal four minutes after the restart when Oino beat three defenders on the left before finding an unmarked Egawa, who struck home a composed finish into the top right corner.

Eguchi went close to extending Japan’s lead at the half-hour mark when her shot from distance rattled the bar.

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng asked his players to move to powerplay in the rest of the match but their attempt failed.

"Japan are a very strong team with many quality players. Although Việt Nam play well but a few seconds lack of concentration make us suffer goals,” Hoàng said.

“We are sad but proud that our players fought until the last seconds against a top team in Asia

“We acknowledge the efforts of the whole team. They gave their best. Although the result was not favourable, we will aim for longer-term goals in the future. We will definitely work hard to improve."

Talking about Việt Nam's Asian Cup journey, Hoàng said Việt Nam's top position in the group stage with seven points was very encouraging result. However, meeting Japan in the quarter-finals was a big tough challenge. His side would leave the failure behind and focus on the next target, the 33rd SEA Games, in December in Thailand. —VNS