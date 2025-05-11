Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Thiện wins Việt Nam a World Cup gymnastic title

May 11, 2025 - 21:50
Việt Nam won a World Challenge Cup gymnastic gold again after seven years of hard work on May 10 in Bulgaria.

Gymnastics

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện performs in the 32nd SEA Games in 2023. He becomes World Cup champion on May 10 in Bulgaria. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam sports team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has claimed gold once again at the World Challenge Cup, marking a triumphant return after seven years of dedication and hard work.

On May 10 in Varna, Bulgaria, coach Trương Minh Sang shared the exciting news back home, celebrating a remarkable achievement for Việt Nam’s gymnastics team.

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện, the SEA Games champion, delivered an outstanding performance in the men's pommel horse event, securing first place. He topped the qualification round with 14.850 points and maintained his exceptional form, scoring 14.266 points in the final to clinch gold.

"A routine that delivered it ALL!," reported International Gymnastics Federation on its fanpage.

"It was a wild ride but Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện landed in first place after this exceptional display in Varna. He astonished by posting the highest score on pommel horse this year in qualification, and showed his quality in the final too."

Thiện shared that he did not feel overwhelmed by pressure, instead choosing to focus on delivering his best performance.

"I am extremely happy and proud to bring home this victory," he said. "This win serves as a strong motivation for me to keep striving in upcoming major tournaments."

Kazakhstan's Zeinolla Idrissov claimed silver in the men’s pommel horse event, scoring 14.233 points, while Uzbekistan's Abdullah Azimov secured bronze with 13.800 points.

Seven years ago, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng made history by winning Việt Nam’s first gold in the men’s vault event.

Earlier in the competition, Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong delivered a strong performance in the men’s rings event, earning silver with a score of 13.566 points.

Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong (left) with his World Cup men's rings silver.

He was behind Adem Asil from Turkey who earned 14.100 points while Daniel Villafane  of Argentina finished third with 13.333.

Việt Nam sent five athletes to the World Cup which closed on May 11. They advanced to five finals. Thiện's gold and Phong's silver were both recorded in the players' World Cup debut. VNS

gymnastics championship

see also

More on this story

Sports

VFF leaders encourage Vietnamese women's football team

During the meeting, President Tuấn acknowledged the team’s serious training spirit and efforts under the leadership of head coach Mai Đức Chung. He emphasised that the upcoming friendly match is not only an opportunity for players to hone their skills, but also serves as a cultural exchange, strengthening the friendly relationship between the two countries through sports.
Sports

IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng competition for all

The Newborns Vietnam Run Out, a charity fun run aimed at raising awareness and support for newborns in need of critical medical care, is part of the special 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng which marks the 10th anniversary of IRONMAN in Việt Nam and is the largest IRONMAN 70.3 multi-sport festival in Southeast Asia.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom