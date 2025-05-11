Thiện wins Việt Nam a World Cup gymnastic title

Gymnastics

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has claimed gold once again at the World Challenge Cup, marking a triumphant return after seven years of dedication and hard work.

On May 10 in Varna, Bulgaria, coach Trương Minh Sang shared the exciting news back home, celebrating a remarkable achievement for Việt Nam’s gymnastics team.

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện, the SEA Games champion, delivered an outstanding performance in the men's pommel horse event, securing first place. He topped the qualification round with 14.850 points and maintained his exceptional form, scoring 14.266 points in the final to clinch gold.

"A routine that delivered it ALL!," reported International Gymnastics Federation on its fanpage.

"It was a wild ride but Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện landed in first place after this exceptional display in Varna. He astonished by posting the highest score on pommel horse this year in qualification, and showed his quality in the final too."

Thiện shared that he did not feel overwhelmed by pressure, instead choosing to focus on delivering his best performance.

"I am extremely happy and proud to bring home this victory," he said. "This win serves as a strong motivation for me to keep striving in upcoming major tournaments."

Kazakhstan's Zeinolla Idrissov claimed silver in the men’s pommel horse event, scoring 14.233 points, while Uzbekistan's Abdullah Azimov secured bronze with 13.800 points.

Seven years ago, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng made history by winning Việt Nam’s first gold in the men’s vault event.

Earlier in the competition, Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong delivered a strong performance in the men’s rings event, earning silver with a score of 13.566 points.

He was behind Adem Asil from Turkey who earned 14.100 points while Daniel Villafane of Argentina finished third with 13.333.

Việt Nam sent five athletes to the World Cup which closed on May 11. They advanced to five finals. Thiện's gold and Phong's silver were both recorded in the players' World Cup debut. VNS