Aerobic athletes will be in action at the World Games 2025

World Games

HÀ NỘI — Aerobic athletes will be competing at the World Games 2025, after being awarded an automatic place in the competition.

The national team's world championships' silver medal in 2024, gave them official slots in the trio and team events at the Chinese Games, which will be held on August 7-17.

It will be the second time that Việt Nam have taken part in the Games, which is for non-Olympic sports and held every four years.

In 2013 in Poland, the Vietnamese aerobic squad bagged a gold in the mixed duo category.

The competitors are expected to earn positive results after their golds in the World Cup in 2023 and 2024, as well as bagging eight golds from the Asian championships 2024.

Việt Nam's top team will include Nguyễn Chế Thanh, Phan Thế Gia Nam, Nguyễn Lan Phương, Hoàng Gia Bảo, Phan Thị Uyển Nhi, Nguyễn Phương Anh and Nguyễn Tất Việt.

Athletes from the worlds of boxing, wushu, muay Thai, billiards, jujitsu, kickboxing, finswimming and beach handball have already qualified for this year's World Games. VNS