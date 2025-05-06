Cao Pendant Quang Vinh scores first goal in V.League 1

HÀ NỘI — French-born footballer Cao Pendant Quang Vinh of Hà Nội Police Club scored his first V.League 1 on Monday, help his team secure a 3-0 victory against Quảng Nam.

In the 65th minute of the match at Tam Kỳ Stadium, defender Vinh struck from close range after a cross from his teammate, increasing the score to 2-0 for Hà Nội Police. The match concluded with a final score of 3-0.

This goal marks a significant milestone in the career of the Vietnamese-French player, as it is his first in the national premier league, highlighting his connection to his motherland.

Since joining Hà Nội Police at the beginning of this season, Vinh has quickly established himself as a key player in defence. His solid defensive skills, combined with his ability to support the attack, have made the 28-year-old defender one of the standout discoveries of the season.

With his Vietnamese nationality and consistent performance, Vinh is likely to be called up to the national team by coach Kim Sang-sik in June, as they prepare for the match against Malaysia in the 2026 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Earlier, Kevin Phạm Ba, who also played at the Sochaux football training centre in France alongside Vinh, made an impact by scoring the opening goal in Nam Định FC's 3-0 victory over Hà Nội FC on Sunday.

These two players of Vietnamese descent, who grew up together in France, are now shining in V.League 1, signaling a promising future for overseas Vietnamese in football. VNS