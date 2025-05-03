Politics & Law
Home Sports

Phú Thọ FC to play in lower division as FIFA and VFF unite against match-fixing

May 03, 2025 - 19:49
The VFF stated it will continue to work with FIFA and relevant authorities to clarify and strictly address any violations in accordance with disciplinary regulations.
Phú Thọ FC will be removed from the 2025 National Second Division Football Tournament and will be forced to play in a lower division next season. — Photo Phú Thọ FC

PHÚ THỌ — FIFA has announced that Phú Thọ FC will be removed from the 2025 National Second Division Football Tournament and will be forced to play in a lower division next season.

This decision follows an investigation into match-fixing, conducted in close coordination with the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF).

The VFF stated it will continue to work with FIFA and relevant authorities to identify and strictly address any violations in accordance with disciplinary regulations.

"The VFF affirms its zero-tolerance stance towards negative behaviour and will strengthen control throughout the national football system to ensure transparency and sustainable development of Vietnamese football," the VFF announced.

A disciplinary notice was sent by FIFA to Phú Thọ on Friday. According to regulations, the team have the right to appeal to FIFA within 10 days of the decision taking effect.

This incident is part of FIFA's regular monitoring and review of member tournaments to prevent and address behaviours that undermine fairness in football.

Before receiving this penalty, Phú Thọ began the 2025 season with three consecutive losses. In the 2023/24 season, the club were relegated after finishing with only one win, three draws and 16 losses in 20 matches of the First Division. VNS

sport football match tournament cup football match-fixing gambling sport

see also

More on this story

Sports

FIFA compares Công Phượng to football legends like Messi

FIFA's homepage featured a striking image of Phượng sharing the spotlight with superstars such as Lionel Messi, Roberto Carlos and Declan Rice, igniting excitement among fans. Adding a touch of humour, FIFA quipped: “My head hurts when I imagine these players playing on the same team.”
Sports

When VAR doesn't even cut it

The new technology has brought great transformation to the game globally, but in the V.League, it seemed that it brought nothing more than a placebo effect.

