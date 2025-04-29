Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam in Group B of 2026 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup

April 29, 2025 - 10:59
The team are placed in Group B alongside Kyrgyzstan, Singapore and China’s Hong Kong, all of which are considered relatively weaker opponents.
The Vietnamese U20 women's team in the second qualifying round of the 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup. — Photo nhandan.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have received a favourable draw for the qualification round of the 2026 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup.

The team are placed in Group B alongside Kyrgyzstan, Singapore and China’s Hong Kong, all of which are considered relatively weaker opponents.

The draw was held in Malaysia on Monday.

In total, 33 teams are divided into seven groups of four and one group of five. The qualification matches will be hosted by Bhutan, China, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Việt Nam. Notably, Việt Nam will host the Group B matches in Hà Nội on August 2 - 10.

The top 12 group winners will advance to the final round of the tournament, scheduled to take place in Thailand in April 2026. After debuting at the 2024 finals in Uzbekistan, the Vietnamese U20 women’s team are once again aiming to qualify for this prestigious continental event. VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

