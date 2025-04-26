Smashing success: Historic title for Vietnamese badminton duo

Trần Đình Mạnh and his partner Nguyễn Đình Hoàng have made history as the first Vietnamese men’s doubles pair to win an International Challenge title. Their victory was even more special as it came on home ground in Hà Nội. Mạnh speaks with Inner Sanctum about their “beyond imagination” journey, in which the underdog knocked out giants to take the crown.

Inner Sanctum: How did you feel after the historic victory?

After winning the championship point, Hoàng and I hugged each other tightly in joy. We were overwhelmed with happiness—we couldn't believe we had won a major international tournament with so many excellent players from around the world.

We started from the qualifying rounds and had to work hard just to reach the final. The opponents we faced were very strong, but beating them gave us confidence and motivated us to give everything to win the championship.

Inner Sanctum: Did you and Hoàng set a goal of winning the title from the beginning? Was the success due more to skill or luck?

Yes, we entered the tournament aiming for the gold medal. I believe our success didn’t come from luck, but from strong effort and perseverance.

Every match required full focus and energy. If we had relied on luck alone, we would not have made it. It was our relentless training and teamwork that brought us this result.

Inner Sanctum: How difficult was the tournament? Which match was the toughest?

The fact that Vietnamese badminton had never won the men’s doubles title at an International Challenge before shows how tough the tournament is. Many of the world’s top players participated.

There were pairs ranked in the world’s top 60 and 70, which shows their strength. Notably, Chinese Taipei player Lu Ching Yao, who was once in the world’s top 10, also competed.

Every match was tough, even in the qualifiers. But the final was the most dramatic.

We had to overcome many challenges to reach that stage. We won the first set, but they equalised in the second. In the decisive third set, we reminded each other to stay focused and careful, and to take every chance to score.

With effort and determination, we played well and managed to build a nine-point lead at one point. Finally, we won the match and the title. It’s hard to describe our emotions at that moment.

Another great outcome is that this win helped us climb 22 places in the world rankings, from No 139 to No 117.

Inner Sanctum: Have you and Hoàng been playing together for a long time? Have you won any major titles together?

We’ve been playing together for 12 years—since we were 10. We’ve trained and competed side by side in countless tournaments, so we really understand each other and coordinate well.

So far, our biggest achievement has been winning the National Top Badminton Players Championship in 2022. We know our achievements are still modest, and we need to work harder for more success.

I really like Hoàng and appreciate his effort. He has strong attacking skills, with sharp and powerful smashes.

My strengths are net kills and quick, flexible movement. Good coordination is the key that helped us win.

Inner Sanctum: What are some of your most memorable medals?

I have a fairly large collection of medals, but the most special are the mixed doubles gold and men’s doubles silver at the International Series in Bắc Giang Province in 2024.

Reaching two finals in the same tournament was a great achievement and a result of tireless training.

Inner Sanctum: Who is your Vietnamese badminton idol?

I admire the men’s doubles pair Phạm Hồng Nam and Đỗ Tuấn Đức, who won a bronze medal for Việt Nam at the 2022 SEA Games—the first time our country achieved such a result in men’s doubles.

Individually, I really look up to Nguyễn Tiến Minh, a national icon who once ranked world No 5 and won a world championship bronze.

Among female players, I admire Nguyễn Thùy Linh, our national No 1, who has competed in two recent Olympic Games.

Linh and I both train in the national team. I was lucky enough to beat her once—she’s a truly outstanding player and worthy of her top position.

All of them are role models I continue to learn from.

Inner Sanctum: Some people believe Vietnamese badminton is still only strong domestically and lacks international success. What’s your view?

Linh is showing that Vietnamese badminton can make its mark internationally. Aside from her Olympic appearances, she has won the Việt Nam Open three times, earned two silver medals at the German Open, and taken titles at other International Challenge and Series events.

I believe that with proper support, Vietnamese badminton will grow stronger and achieve even more success, though many challenges remain.

Investing in the right direction, developing young talent, and building a professional system are key to helping Vietnamese badminton rise on the world stage. VNS