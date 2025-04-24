A new dawn for Hà Nội FC under coach Makoto

HÀ NỘI — Under the astute guidance of coach Teguramori Makoto, Hà Nội FC have undergone a remarkable transformation, showcasing fluid attacking combinations that have captured the fans' imagination.

After a slow start to the season, Hà Nội are now surging ahead in the V.League 1, thanks to the strategic acumen of Japanese coach Makoto.

In a stunning display during the match last weekend, Hà Nội FC triumphed 3-0 at Gò Đậu Stadium against Bình Dương. With a solid playing style, unwavering fighting spirit, and a roster of standout players, the capital team is confident as they aim for the top position.

Harmonising experience with youth

Historically a powerhouse in the national premier league, Hà Nội have struggled since losing the 'throne' in the 2023 season, despite frequent coaching changes. The departure of key players from their 'golden' generation has left the team vulnerable, as rivals have edged ahead in terms of skill and class.

The 2024-2025 season didn’t begin as hoped, with inconsistent performances putting the championship out of reach. However, the turning point arrived with the recruitment of coach Makoto, who previously led the Japanese U23 team to victory in the Asian championship in 2016.

Under his leadership, Hà Nội have evolved into a dynamic force, employing a variety of smooth and effective attacking strategies. Rather than a quick overhaul, coach Makoto has implemented subtle tactical adjustments, fostering a disciplined mindset that echoes the essence of Japanese football.

Makoto restructured the team’s tactics, shifting from the familiar 4-3-3 formation to a more flexible 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1. This has enhanced midfield control and maximised the contributions of players surrounding the striker. Additionally, he has emphasised physical training, improving the team’s agility and responsiveness, allowing them to play a more cohesive game.

The impact of coach Makoto’s adjustments is evident, as Hà Nội have embarked on a remarkable unbeaten streak of seven matches, securing five victories. Their emphatic win against Bình Dương has solidified their resurgence.

Hà Nội sits in second place in the league with 34 points, just two shy of the top team, Nam Định. Their resurgence not only revitalises their championship hopes but also adds excitement to the V.League 1 as the season approaches its final rounds.

Several players have stepped up impressively in this quest for glory. Midfielder Luka Bobicanec, who joined the club in early 2025, has quickly become a linchpin in the team’s tactical setup.

The partnership of players Nguyễn Thành Chung and Đỗ Duy Mạnh has transformed Hà Nội into the league’s most formidable defence. Their complementary strengths enhance both their solidity and attacking effectiveness.

With their current form, Hà Nội have a chance to reclaim the championship title. More importantly, they are reigniting the fans’ faith after a challenging period. Coach Makoto’s arrival has not only infused fresh energy into their playing style but also elevated the team’s footballing intellect. If they maintain their momentum and composure in critical matches, Hà Nội could very well emerge victorious in the V.League 1 2024-25.

“It’s not an easy journey to the V.League 1 title, but we’re committed to doing our best to lift the trophy at the end of the season. We ask for your belief and support,” coach Makoto said. VNS