Striker Phượng shines with stunning free kicks - is a national call coming?

Football

HÀ NỘI Striker Nguyễn Công Phượng's stunning free kick performance could pave the way for his return to the Vietnamese national team.

After spending two seasons largely in the shadows at Mito Hollyhock Club in Japan, Phượng is making a remarkable comeback.

Last weekend, he dazzled fans by scoring two brilliant free kicks, leading Bình Phước to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Hòa Bình Club in V.League 2 and securing their spot at the top of the table.

Both of Phượng's goals were masterpieces of technique and precision. In the 28th minute, he curled a free kick into the near corner, leaving Hòa Bình's goalkeeper lunging in vain. Even under pressure at the end of the match, with the opposing wall tightly packed, Phượng delivered another exquisite shot that found its mark, leaving no chance for a save.

This performance marked a significant milestone for Vietnamese football, as it has been six years since a player scored two free kicks in a single match. In V.League 1 2019, Lương Xuân Trường had achieved a similar feat, helping Hoàng Anh Gia Lai defeat Thanh Hóa 3-2. With this recent success, Phượng has now brought his total goals in the first division to six, a notable achievement.

However, Phượng's impact goes beyond mere statistics. At 30 years old, he plays a crucial role in his team's dynamics, showcasing his aggressiveness and determination. He moves fluidly across the pitch, facilitating ball deployment and creating opportunities through his incisive dribbling and strategic penetration. Gone are the days of unnecessary showboating, his years abroad have honed his ability to make smart, efficient plays.

Since the season began, Phượng has netted six goals for Bình Phước from various ranges - close shots, long-range and, of course, those dazzling free kicks. His striking ability has been instrumental in propelling Bình Phước forward in V.League 2.

He missed the chance to participate in the ASEAN Cup 2024 - a decision made by coach Kim Sang-sik - he also missed the March gathering of the national team due to injury, but has been diligently training to regain his peak form.

Phượng remains eager to don the national jersey again. With his current form, there's a strong possibility that coach Kim will consider him, especially given his exceptional skills. Phượng's sharp positional awareness, ability to shoot well with both feet, and expertise in free kicks make him a valuable asset. For some time, the Vietnamese team have struggled to find a reliable free-kick taker and Phượng could be the solution they need.

The national team are currently facing an attacking crisis, with key players like Bùi Vĩ Hào and Nguyễn Xuân Son sidelined by injuries, and Nguyễn Tiến Linh's form in question. Coach Kim is always on the lookout for fresh talent, and while some may view Phượng as an older player, to him, Phượng represents a new opportunity.

Phượng’s impressive resurgence sends a clear message to Kim, particularly amid the team's attacking woes. In 15 matches under Kim, only one goal has come from a direct free kick, underscoring the need for a dedicated free kick specialist. With his recent performances, Phượng could very well be the answer to this pressing need. VNS