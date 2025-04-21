Saigon Heat.EXE crowned champions of 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025

HCM CITY — Saigon Heat.EXE concluded the 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025 season in triumphant fashion, clinching the overall championship title after a 19-16 victory over Saigonect Minakami.EXE in the final match of Round 8.

With this result, the team also earned a coveted slot at the 3x3.EXE Premier 2025 Playoffs, scheduled for September in Japan.

The Heat squad demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, particularly during the climactic stage held on April 20 in HCM City. They opened their campaign with a thrilling comeback win over Uncle Drew Manila.EXE (Philippines) by a score of 21-20 thanks to a decisive long-range shot by Marcus Hammonds, the MVP of Round 3. In the top-seed decider of Group A, Saigon Heat.EXE once again showed composure, rallying from a 9-14 deficit to secure a 19-15 win, highlighted by eight consecutive points from Davon Dillard.

In the semi-final, Christopher Blake – already a two-time MVP – led the charge with an outstanding scoring display, including a long-range dagger that sealed a 22-16 win over HBA.EXE. The final saw Saigonect Minakami.EXE start strong, but a lack of depth and fatigue in the closing minutes hindered their offence. Saigon Heat.EXE, with its core players rotating effectively on both ends of the court, emerged victorious in the 10-minute physical contest.

Christopher Blake was named the MVP of Round 8 – his third of the season following Rounds 4 and 7 – becoming the first player to earn three MVP titles in a single 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam season.

Saigonect Minakami.EXE finished as runners-up with 560 points, while Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE secured third place overall with 550 points.

HBA.EXE and Hochiminh City Wings.EXE were both eliminated during the group stage, unable to match the tactical cohesion and shooting efficiency of their opponents.

With seven Round victories and 750 accumulated points, Saigon Heat.EXE successfully defended their overall crown. Their dominant form and well-balanced squad position them as a formidable contender in the upcoming Playoffs in Japan. — VNS