Vietnamese stars gear up for three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup in HCM City

HCM CITY — About 20 Vietnamese players will participate in the three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup in HCM City next month.

In addition to familiar stars such as Trần Quyết Chiến, Trần Thanh Lực, Bao Phương Vinh, and Chiêm Hồng Thái, the Vietnamese billiards team includes many other notable names.

After two selection rounds held in HCM City, 16 Vietnamese players have earned the right to compete in this year's World Cup. Among these players, there are many notable names, including veteran Lý Thế Vinh. Vinh delivered an impressive performance in the qualifying rounds, surpassing his teammates to secure a spot in the event. This player, who was born in 1963, is considered an absolute 'legend' in the Vietnamese billiards community.

He will be up against some new young talent, including Nguyễn Hoài Phong. Phong, born in 2003, who is only 22 years old, made headlines by defeating more established players to gain the opportunity to compete in the World Cup in May at home.

Players Trần Quyết Chiến, Bao Phương Vinh, Chiêm Hồng Thái, and Trần Thanh Lực are all ranked in the top 14 in the UMB rankings. Consequently, these top-ranked players are exempt from qualifying rounds and will compete directly in the main event.

At the World Cup in HCM City, the Vietnamese billiards team aim to defend their championship title. Vietnamese players have previously won the championship twice when competing at home, with Chiến as one of the past champions. VNS