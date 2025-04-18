Ruben really needs to watch his back

Paul Kennedy

Ask Manchester United fans of a certain age what they remember about 1990.

Some will instantly tell you that was the year United won the FA Cup, but they’ll probably omit the fact they needed a replay to beat Crystal Palace in the final.

They will also neglect to mention, I’m sure, that United finished in what was then the Football League Division One, in a dismal 13th place, just five points away from the relegation zone and below Coventry, Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Wimbledon.

It’s worth noting this was Sir Alex Ferguson’s third season as manager.

Despite their lowly finish in the league, the powers that be at United stuck with Ferguson, and the rest is history. It was clearly the correct decision.

Fast forward 35 years and there’s a very good chance United could end the season in a similar position to that of 1990, as they currently sit in 14th position.

There are only six games left and three of the six teams below them are well within touching distance.

By the time you’ve read this column, United may well be in the semi-final of the Europa League, but even a win in Europe’s second biggest competition won’t be enough to hide their Premier League problems.

United have lost in the league 14 times this season, with half of those defeats coming at home. They have also conceded 48 goals, more than twice as many than the 2007/8 season when they won the Premier League.

In 1990 a decision by the board at Old Trafford was made to keep Sir Alex Ferguson, and two years later they won the Premier League and would go on to win it another 12 times during the Scotsman’s tenure.

So that brings me nicely to current coach Ruben Amorim and the big question: Will the current board at United show him the same kind of patience and backing as they did with Sir Alex?

Sorry, but I think the answer is a resounding no. The game has changed so much since 1990 that managers are forever walking on the thinnest of tightropes.

I heard this week on a popular UK talk show that United actually passed up the opportunity to appoint Amorim last summer, stating that his style of football didn’t fit with their current squad.

And what happened just a few months into the season? Erik ten Hag was sacked and Amorim given the job.

I do think the Portuguese will get at least another season, and that means a chance to bring in new signings in the summer. How much money he’ll be given is anyone’s guess.

But one thing I do know for sure, and that’s if United are languishing in the bottom half of the table this time next year, then it will be curtains for Amorim. VNS