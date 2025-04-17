Elite runners to set the pace at Volvo All-star Marathon

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The Volvo All-star Marathon, which is being held on April 20 Hà Nội, is setting standards for runners in Việt Nam.

In its inaugural season, the event offers only two race distances: 21km and 42km. To participate, runners must provide pace records that meet the required speed standards.

Specifically, male runners must have previously completed a full marathon in under four hours, or a half marathon in under two hours. For female runners, the qualifying times are under five hours for the full marathon and under two hours and 30 minutes for the half.

Valid race achievements must have been completed within 12 months from the date ticket sales open. To register, athletes must submit photo evidence or provide links to official results from previous races for verification.

This is the first time in Việt Nam that a race has used this pace criteria, similar to famous international events such as the Boston, New York and Berlin marathons.

“We want to create a playground for runners who are really serious about running. Here everyone can compete fairly, improve themselves and aim for international standards,” said Nguyễn Anh Linh, General Director of Volvo Car Việt Nam, the tournament title sponsor.

Despite the high bar, about 2,000 runners have already registered to be the first participants in the unique race, the 27th event of the VnExpress Marathon series, according to organisers.

Among them are national champion Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and former SEA Games 10,000m and 5,000m winner Nguyễn Văn Lai on the men's side and national champion Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa and former SEA Games 10,000m winner Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ in the women's side.

"This is only for athletes with standard achievements. The limited number of participants will help us control the times for each race, operating conditions and the competition space," said Phạm Trọng Nghiệp, head of the organising board.

"There are only two distances held over totally locked routes. It means that runners can enjoy their race and not have to worry about their safety in traffic, a big issue in other events."

Under the current plan, runners will line up at 5 am at the Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park in Thạch Thất District, about 30km from the city centre.

The athletes are encouraged to achieve personal records as the routes are designed on asphalt roads with long straight sections and almost no slopes. There are only nine turns, including one wide U-turn for both distances, with a total elevation difference of 100m, promising some fierce competition.

The entire route is measured and certified to meet the standards of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation. Results can be used to register for the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda system, opening up opportunities to reach the World Championships in 2026.

A total of VNĐ700 million (US$27,000), the biggest bonus ever for Việt Nam, will be delivered to the highest-ranking athletes, with the full marathon champions walking away with VNĐ100 million.

One day before the marathon, the organisers will open an area in the Tasco Mall in Long Biên District to give bibs and gifts. Athletes and their supporters will have the opportunity to visit sports booths and experience unique activities in the expo area, including test drives, gaming and music performances. VNS