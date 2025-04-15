Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam women to play Werder Bremen in friendly

April 15, 2025 - 13:23
It will be the second time that the Vietnamese team has played against a team from Germany.

Football

A friendly match against Werder Bremen FC on May 16 is one of Việt Nam's games to prepare for the 2026 Asian Cup qualifiers. Photo of VFF

HÀ NỘI — The national women's football team will host a friendly match against Germany's Werder Bremen women's club in May.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội on May 16. It will be the second time that the Vietnamese team has played against a team from Germany. They lost 2-0 to Leipzig in late 2024.

The Asian Cup qualifiers will be held from June 23 to July 5-7. Việt Nam are hosts of Group E with matches against UAE, Maldives and Guam being held at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province.

Players will begin training on May 4 in Hà Nội. After the friendly match, they will leave for Japan for an intensive training camp where they will also play friendly matches against local clubs. VNS

sport football match tournament cup

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom