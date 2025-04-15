Việt Nam women to play Werder Bremen in friendly

Football

HÀ NỘI — The national women's football team will host a friendly match against Germany's Werder Bremen women's club in May.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội on May 16. It will be the second time that the Vietnamese team has played against a team from Germany. They lost 2-0 to Leipzig in late 2024.

The Asian Cup qualifiers will be held from June 23 to July 5-7. Việt Nam are hosts of Group E with matches against UAE, Maldives and Guam being held at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province.

Players will begin training on May 4 in Hà Nội. After the friendly match, they will leave for Japan for an intensive training camp where they will also play friendly matches against local clubs. VNS