National Billiards, Snooker Championship begins in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Nearly 1,200 players from 25 provinces and cities are taking part in qualifying round of the 2025 National Billiards and Snooker Championship, which has opened in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

At the event that began on April 13 at the Sports Arena in Vũng Tàu city, they are competing in six men’s events: 3-cushion carom (30 points/40 innings), 1-cushion carom (80 points/25 innings), English billiards (best-of-three sets, 100 points each), 6-red snooker (best-of-five frames), 9-ball pool (race to 9), and 10-ball pool (race to 7).

The players follow rules issued by the Vietnam Sports Administration.

The 3-cushion carom event uses a 40-second shot clock with two extensions, while pool matches also observe a 40-second shot clock.

All events use a knockout format to identify 16 players for the national finals, except for 3-cushion carom in which 32 qualify.

Phùng Nguyên Tường Minh, head of the province’s physical education and sports management division and deputy head of the organising committee, said this year’s tournament is especially exciting due to the presence of some internationally acclaimed stars, including world, Asian, and SEA Games champions.

“Their participation promises thrilling, high-level contests and provides young players with an invaluable chance to compete, learn and develop.”

The opening day saw 1-cushion carom, 9-ball pool and snooker matches.

Đoàn Tuấn Anh, head of the billiards department at the Việt Nam Sports Administration, said the tournament “offers players a platform to demonstrate their abilities and allows organisers to identify standout talent for upcoming international competitions.”

In recent years billiards and snooker have grown increasingly popular in Việt Nam.

Though this is only a qualifying event, it has drawn a lot of attention from fans nationwide and promises top-quality matches.

The event will go on until April 22. — VNS