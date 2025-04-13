Runners set new records at Tây Hồ Half Marathon 2025

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Trung Cường and Nguyễn Thị Oanh won the male and female categories of the Tây Hồ Half Marathon 2025 Powered by Thanh Xuân Valley on April 13 in Hà Nội, setting new records in the process.

The SEA Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Cường finished first in the men's 21km in a time of 1hr 6.17min which was tournament’s record and also his personal best. He received a big bonus for the achievement.

He was followed by Mosbei Eric Kiplimo who ran 1:11.04 and Tông Văn Hoan who clocked 1:12.14.

Multiple SEA Games winner Oanh dominated the women's 21km class finishing in 1:15.43. It was her third win within two months after she won at the national championship late March and VTV Phú Quốc Marathon last week.

Her time was also the race's new record.

Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ, a former SEA Games 10,000m champion, came second on 1:17.39. Meanwhile, Doãn Thị Oanh was third clocking 1:21.46.

Lê Tiến Long, a member of the national athletics team, won the men's 10km category in a time of 50.15min. It was his second time in top two within one week.

He came second in the Ecopart City Trail on April 1.

Lê Văn Thao and Bùi Tuấn Tú were second and third, respectively.

Đoàn Thu Hằng, also a national runner, won the women's 10,000m, finishing in 57.21min.

She was followed by Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt and Thà Ngọc Nhi.

The winners of the 5km categories were Lương Đức Phước, SEA Games 32's 800m and 1,500m champion, and Trần Trang Phương Linh.

More than 12,000 runners, including 1,000 foreigners, took part in the fifth Tây Hồ Half Marathon, held by VRace and Tây Hồ District People's Committee.

This year, participants enjoyed new routes that were designed to lead them past through the district's most famous landmarks such as Tây Hồ Temple, Trấn Quốc Pagoda, Quán Thánh Temple and Nhật Tân flower village.

After the finish, they all receive special medals which were in shape of a colourful five-petal peach flower which is the symbol of the district and symbolised the core of the race: runners, local authorities, sponsors - partners, volunteers and organisers.

“After five editions, the Tây Hồ Half Marathon has affirmed its position not only as a sporting event but also as a festival for participants associated with the West Lake culture every April," said Bùi Thị Lan Phương, deputy chairwoman of the Tây Hồ People's Committee.

"The tournament contributes to promoting the community sports movement, while lifting the image of Hà Nội in general and West Lake in particular as dynamic, open and integrated destination.”

Đoàn Anh Vũ, Marketing Director of BIM Group, said: "BIM Group is proud to be a strategic partner of the tournament from the very first days.

"This year marks a special milestone for the tournament. Together with the district's People's Committee and VRace, we are delighted to witness the athletes having fresh youthful experiences on the heritage route.

"BIM Group hopes that the cultural and sustainable values, along with the healthy lifestyle connected with nature that Tây Hồ Half Marathon has brought will continue to spread to the running community across the country.”

The tournament, according to organisers, would be expanded to be an international event in the next editions with better organisation standards in line with its core philosophy of safety, professionalism and inspiration. — VNS