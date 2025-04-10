Tây Hồ Half Marathon returns, celebrating fifth anniversary with exciting changes

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The Tây Hồ Half Marathon 2025 will be held on April 11-13 with runners checking in many historic landmarks around Hà Nội's legendary West Lake.

Featuring about 12,000 participants, nearly 2000 more than last year, the fifth edition of the race is set to become the largest half marathon in the country.

The running is jointly hosted by the Tây Hồ District People's Committee and Vũ Media (VRace), with BIM Land's Thanh Xuân Valley brand becoming a strategic partner this year.

They all share the same vision, a balanced lifestyle between being in harmony with nature and enjoying life to the fullest both physically and mentally, with their cooperation expected to lift the tournament to a new level.

"Tây Hồ Half Marathon 2025 Powered by Thanh Xuân Valley is not only a running event but also a journey connecting history, culture and the sporting spirit of the people," said the head of the organising committee Bùi Thị Lan Phương, who is Vice Chairwomen of the district People's Committee.

She added that over past years, the tournament became something of a status symbol for runners, with the participation of many elite athletes alongside amateurs.

Speaking at a recent press conference, VRace Director, Vũ Văn Phong, said: "With our careful preparation, this year's half marathon will bring many surprising changes, from optimised routes to unique medal designs, to promising a memorable season and contributing to promoting the sports and fitness movement in the community."

This year, as in the past, runners will compete in three categories of 5km, 15km and the half marathon.

Many well-known elite and amateur runners have already registered to take part, including SEA Games champion and national record holder Nguyễn Thị Oanh.

“I participated in the Tây Hồ Half Marathon previously, but this year’s event is especially meaningful, as it celebrates the fifth anniversary with increasing challenges and professionalism," said Oanh.

"This is a tournament worth experiencing. I just took part in race a week ago, so I am actively recovering, ready to participate in this race on April 13. I hope other athletes will be in a good condition and ready for running as well.”

Runners will get to see places with impressive heritage imprints, including the Quán Thánh Temple, the Trấn Quốc Pagoda, the Tây Hồ Palace and Nhật Tân Peach Village, step in step with the stories of Thăng Long.

In 2025, the unique medal will also be a highlight for finishers, designed in the shape of a flower with five brilliant petals, symbolising Tây Hồ's five seasons of running and flower blossoms.

The winning runners will bring home a total of VNĐ130 million (US$5,200) in cash and gifts from the organisers and partners.

In addition to the races, at the three-day event, runners, families and supporters can participate in exciting activities in the EXPO space, such as checking out running gear and enjoying discounts, and listening to talk shows with professional athletes offering expert advice, alongside fitness competitions. VNS