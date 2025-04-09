VIRESA President Hùng voted AESF Vice President

Esports

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese official Đỗ Việt Hùng has become one of top leaders of the Asian esport community, after a recent online vote.

Hùng, President of the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sport Association (VIRESA), was voted Vice President of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) at its virtual Electoral General Assembly with representatives from 38 member countries and territories.

Hùng received 24 votes out of 30 from official AESF members, the highest vote count among all five regional vice presidential candidates.

Hùng, who became leader of the Vietnamese association last October, will act as Vice President representing the Southeast Asia region for the 2025-29 term.

“Hùng's election is not only a moment of pride for Vietnamese esports, but also a strong affirmation from the international community of his leadership capabilities, strategic vision and Việt Nam’s sustained contributions to the field," said Cao Thu Phương, secretary general of VIRESA.

"This is a valuable opportunity for us to further expand our engagement in the regional and global development of esports.”

For Việt Nam’s esports sector, this marks a golden opportunity to deepen international cooperation, attract investment, gain governance experience and build a more structured, professional esports ecosystem, VIRESA wrote in a statement.

Beyond technical infrastructure and tournaments, having representation on the AESF Executive Board positions Việt Nam as a credible destination for major events, cultural exchanges, conferences and regional development initiatives, helping to elevate the expertise and global recognition of Vietnamese athletes, coaches and industry stakeholders.

Holding a leadership role at the continental level serves as a testament to the growing stature of Vietnamese esports and a solid step forward in bringing Việt Nam to the global stage through the digital content industry, one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide.

VIRESA affirms that this milestone will serve as a crucial foundation for Việt Nam to strengthen its international presence, take the lead in promoting a dynamic esports ecosystem, alongside opening up new opportunities for both businesses and the broader Vietnamese esports community.

It will also contribute to enhancing the country’s profile within the rapidly growing global digital content industry.

Also during the assembly, Santi Lothong, President of the Thailand Esports Federation, was elected President of AESF.

The elected vice presidents for the remaining regions include South Korean Youngman Kim representing East Asia, Uzbekistani Doniyorkhon Djuraev representing Central Asia, Indian Lokesh Suji representing South Asia and Syrian Saeed Sharaf representing West Asia. VNS