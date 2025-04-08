Anh, Duyên win sixth Ecopark City Trail 2025

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Quốc Anh and Vũ Thị Duyên won the longest distance category of the Ecopark City Trail 2025 in Hưng Yên Province.

Anh took 1hr 14.50min to finish first in the men's 21km class. He was only a hair gap faster than his runner-up Lê Tiến Long while Ngô Văn Quân came at third for a bronze.

Duyên ran in 1:33.04 to cross the finish line first in the women's track. She was followed by Phạm Thị Bạn and Hoàng Thị Điểm.

Earlier, national champion Đỗ Quốc Luật successfully defended his No 1 position in the men's 11km class.

About one week after winning his 11th national championship title, Luật continued showing his best in the sixth Ecopark tournament.

He finished his race in 38.02min, leaving all other rivals far behind.

Ngô Lương Quang was second and Hoàng Hữu Hạnh was third.

Đồng Thị Mộng Mơ was champion of the women's 11km clocking 47.11min.

Nguyễn Thị Linh and Trần Phương Thảo were her first and second runners-up, respectively.

Organisers also presented awards to winners of the men's and women's 6km and 3km as well as top five of the kids' run competitions.

Ecopark Trail was a race that attracts attention and love from thousands of athletes every year.

It was held annually on the occasion of Hùng Kings' death anniversary at Ecopark Urban Area where runners immersed in a green space with fresh air and beautiful scenery.

With the message of being friendly, sustainable and 'Back to the Basics', the organising committee this year aimed to make running the simplest sport that can be practised daily in modern life.

In addition to big bonuses to the top finishers, winning runners received special cups which were designed and produced by artisans of Bát Tràng ceramics village. VNS