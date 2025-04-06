Midfielder Đức invited to watch Manchester City match

Football

HÀ NỘI — European football powerhouse Manchester City FC has extended an invitation to Vietnamese midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức to visit the Etihad Stadium, meet its players, and watch an English Premier League (EPL) match.

The seven-time EPL champions initially invited Đức to attend the highly anticipated derby match between Manchester City and Manchester United on April 6. The visit would also include a meeting with City's star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

However, due to Đức's busy schedule with his V.League 2 team, Phù Đổng Ninh Bình, and commitments to the local tournament, he has postponed his trip. Đức now plans to visit Manchester in May, during the final rounds of the EPL season.

Vietnam's two-time Golden Ball winner Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, an avid fan of Manchester City, expressed his enthusiasm after receiving an invitation from the English Premier League club.

“I am very honoured and happy to receive a special invitation from Man City. It is a pity that I cannot arrange my work to be able to watch the upcoming Manchester derby," Đức shared.

"Hopefully, after completing the task of bringing Ninh Bình to early promotion, I will be able to go to England to watch a Man City match and interact with the world's top stars of this team.”

Additionally, Đức revealed his desire to meet UEFA 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who is currently undergoing treatment for an injury and has not confirmed his return.

Đức’s agent has confirmed that Manchester City extended an invitation to the midfielder, without specifying the purpose.

"Man City have invited. If Đức can arrange his schedule, he would attend the match, otherwise, he will make an appointment. We are looking for a suitable time, and we also have to apply for a visa to go to England," the agent said.

Previously, Đức was invited to watch two matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands versus Senegal.

Currently, Đức’s team, Phù Đổng Ninh Bình, is leading the V.League 2 rankings with 33 points after 11 matches, maintaining a nine-point gap ahead of their closest rival, Bình Phước.

Đức and his club will play the 12th round match against Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu on April 6 evening. VNS