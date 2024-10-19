Midfielder Đức makes shock move, to achieve new goals

Football

Thanh Hà

In a move that has surprised the national football community, top Vietnamese midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức has signed a major deal with Phù Đổng Ninh Bình FC in V.League 2, instead of opting for opportunities abroad in Thailand or Japan.

The three-year contract comes with a VNĐ26.8 billion signing-on fee and a monthly salary of nearly VNĐ70 million, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Đức’s career as Phù Đổng aim for a successful season.

A new journey

The 26-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the best in Việt Nam, with his talent proven both at home and abroad.

Having played football from a young age, Đức quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a key player for Viettel FC (now Thể Công-Viettel) and the national team. Known for his technical skills, ability to escape pressing, and sharp goal-scoring instincts, Đức has earned a reputation as a 'trigger' in the midfield.

He has won the national championship, a National Cup silver, and a Super Cup silver in 2020, along with two Golden Ball awards in 2021 and 2023, and a Bronze Ball in 2022. As part of the national team, Đức also secured SEA Games titles in 2019 and 2022.

After 13 years with Thể Công-Viettel, a team with a rich history in the national Premier League, Đức made headlines by deciding to join a First Division team in search of a new challenge.

“For me, Thể Công-Viettel is incredibly special, but it's time for a change. We had discussions as my contract was set to expire in early 2025, but we couldn’t come to an agreement. I also felt the need for a different environment to develop my career,” Đức explained.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought before deciding to join Phù Đổng Ninh Bình in V.League 2. They’ve promised me opportunities that align with my future goals.”

Moving from the top league to a lower one, Đức acknowledged the mixed reactions.

“I understand there are different opinions, but I hope people see my decision for what it is,” he said.

"Like any profession, income is important for taking care of our families, and we must carefully plan for the future while we can still earn well. Football career is short, and retirement can bring many challenges."

However, Đức insisted that his decision was about more than just money. “Every player wants to play at the highest level, but sometimes we need to make choices. There’s nothing wrong with choosing a lower team and helping them succeed,” he said.

“My case is not unique. Good players in Japan and South Korea have also moved to lower divisions. Ninh Bình show clear ambition, aiming for promotion by strengthening the team. I’m excited to get back on the pitch and maybe after just one season, I’ll return to the top league.”

“I will give my best, both in training and competition, to contribute to Ninh Bình's success and hopefully earn my spot back in the national team,” Đức said.

A team of stars

Just days after joining Phù Đổng Ninh Bình, Đức was named team captain, a responsibility he is eager to embrace.

“I believe Đức deserves this honour,” said coach Nguyễn Việt Thắng. “Alongside his proven skills and class, he is an exemplary figure in training and daily life, earning the respect of his teammates. I’m confident he will lead the team effectively and help Ninh Bình achieve our goals.”

As the club’s most expensive player, Đức now leads a team of star talent. Among them are national goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm, striker Đinh Thanh Bình, young talent Nguyễn Quốc Việt from the U23 squad, and former national defender Đỗ Thanh Thịnh, creating a team that many clubs would dream of.

Phù Đổng Ninh Bình will play their first match of the season on October 20, facing HCM City FC at Thống Nhất Stadium in the National Cup. Six days later, they will kick off their V.League 2 campaign against Khánh Hòa FC at August 19 Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to my first match with the new team,” said Đức. “My goal is to help Ninh Bình win the V.League 2 title and earn promotion to V.League 1 next season. I also have my sights set on even greater achievements, including a spot in the Asian competitions with the club.” VNS