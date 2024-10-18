Vietnam Jungle Marathon welcomes runners from around the world

Marathon

THANH HÓA — The Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) returns for its seventh edition, welcoming around 1,500 runners from almost 40 nations to the stunning trails of Pù Luông Nature Reserve in Thanh Hóa Province on Saturday, featuring picturesque 10km to 70km routes.

Renowned for its pristine landscapes, the VJM showcases limestone mountains, cascading waterfalls and charming traditional villages adorned with water wheels. Trail runners will traverse the Đồi Trời mountain peak, journey through Hiêu Village and reach Kho Mường Village, culminating in the ethnic Thái community of Hang Village. Here, the organiser, Topas, has collaborated with locals to create an international race village, offering homestays for hundreds of the 1,500 international runners expected to attend.

New for this year, the route team has introduced an improved final section, bringing runners into the village across a purpose-built bridge, ideal for a final beautiful photo before the finish.

Some other small adjustments have been made, for example a new section in the Hiêu Village area, allowing runners to bypass recent concrete developments, guiding them deeper into the jungle and providing breathtaking views of the majestic mountains.

Race Director, David Lloyd said: “My first research trip here was back in 2016. I can remember being amazed by this area and surprised so few visited, or even knew about Pù Luông back then. After more than 30 trips here, both for VJM work and for many family holidays, I am still blown away by the nature every time. A lot of our past runners feel the same way, making VJM the favourite Topas race of many.

“We look forward to sharing the beauty of Pù Luông with runners from Việt Nam and around the world. For the opportunity to do so, we are indebted to Thanh Hóa Province and the two districts of Quan Hóa and Bá Thước. We thank all those from across the area who worked with us to create this race.”

The 70km race

The men’s 70km race promises fierce competition, featuring top trail runners from Việt Nam and abroad. Nguyễn Đức Tuấn Anh, the 2023 VJM 50km champion, will face off against Kurt Alderweireldt of Belgium, winner of the 2023 Al Andalus Ultimate Trail (234km). Tiến Võ, who secured second place in VJM 2023 70km, will also be running, having already claimed victory in three ultra-distance races this year.

Other notable competitors include Trịnh Nam Phong, runner-up in the 2022 VJM 50km and Mariusz Kwasniewski from Poland, who placed third in the 2024 Transylvania 100 (80km).

In the women’s 70km category, Việt Nam's talent shines with Lê Phương Vy, who finished second at the VMM 2022 (100 miles) and VJM 2018 (70km), competing against Tran Phuong Linh, who took third place at the VTM 2023 (70km).

The 50km Race

Among the men’s 50km competitors is Fuk Cheung Tsang, a standout ultra-trail runner from Hong Kong with a UTMB index of 776 and a marathon personal best of 2:43. This will be his first race in Việt Nam. He faces formidable rivals, including Trịnh Nam Hải, champion of the VMM 2022 42km, and Stephen Anthony Barkey from Ireland, who seeks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in the 2018 VJM 50km.

In the women’s category, Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, the 2024 VTM 50km champion, will race alongside Felice Marshall from Australia, who finished third in the 2022 VJM 42km.

Charity contributions

Since 2013, Vietnam Trail Series has given over US$496,000 to charity.

This amount does not include the huge sums that have also been raised by runners themselves, through the free charity slots allocated to Vietnam Trail Series’ NGO partners.

Alongside donations, Topas Travel has many partnerships with charities, including supporting the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation kids and staff with free charity slots, accommodation and transport to its races, as well as providing training sessions. VNS