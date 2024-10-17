IRCtire Mountain Bike Championship to open in Hoà Bình in November

HOÀ BÌNH – Nearly 350 athletes will join the National Mountain Bike Championship – IRCtire Cup 2024, taking place on November 9-10 in the northern province of Hoà Bình.

The IRCtire Cup 2024, organised by the Vietnam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation and sponsored by IRCtire, not only promotes mountain biking as a sport for enthusiasts but also fosters a platform for connection, interaction, and camaraderie within this passionate community.

The IRCtire Cup has attracted significant interest, with athletes registering individually and numerous clubs signing up. Some clubs have registered nearly 30 athletes, while others are continuously adding members to their competing teams.

Since registration opened, the number of participating athletes has neared the maximum capacity of 350.

Notably, despite being the first-ever amateur tournament organised, the IRCtire Cup has garnered considerable scale and meticulous preparation, captivating the attention of numerous athletes.

Set against a challenging hilltop terrain, the racecourse features a diverse mix of winding paths, daring jumps, steep climbs, and sharp turns, presenting significant challenges and difficulties for participating athletes.

Starting from Hoà Bình Square, the course begins with flat terrain allowing athletes to accelerate from the outset. This is followed by a challenging uphill climb, testing physical strength, endurance, and agility as they conquer the rugged, winding path. In the final stretch, riders will face a tough off-road section with narrow trails and rocky terrain - the ultimate test for those seeking to surge ahead.

The experience of climbing, sprinting, and conquering this meticulously prepared and challenging racetrack will undoubtedly become a memorable experience for nearly 350 athletes.

The IRCtire Cup racecourse is divided into two distances for five athlete categories. The young men's group, ages 30 and under, and the middle-aged men's group, ages 31-45, will compete over 30.83km. The senior men's group, ages 46 and over, the young women's group, ages 40 and under, and the senior women's group, ages 41 and over will compete over 21.93km.

The race will take place from November 9-10, 2024, with total prize value of up to VNĐ200 million (US$8,000), including cash and valuable gifts from the sponsor, IRCtire, and the organising committee. To encourage the athletes' sportsmanship, the organising committee will also offer a special gift of IRCtire tires to the first 100 registered participants.

For this competition, the organising committee has stated that it will work closely with referees and athletes to ensure safety, fairness, and sportsmanship, creating the most positive competition environment to foster the development of mountain biking.

The registration period is expected to last until October 30, 2024. Athletes wishing to participate can register directly on the official website of the Vietnam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation or submit a registration list directly (for clubs) to the Federation's headquarters at 36 Trần Phú Street in Bà Đình District of Hà Nội City. – VNS