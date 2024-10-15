Gia Lai to host National Taekwondo Championship for the first time

GIA LAI — The National Taekwondo Championship will take place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai from October 19 to October 26, marking the event's inaugural hosting in the region.

Organised by the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Taekwondo Federation and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Gia Lai Province, the tournament will feature approximately 300 athletes from 30 teams across the country, competing in both combat and performance categories.

This year's championship serves as a valuable opportunity for teams to evaluate their taekwondo training and competition efforts locally. Additionally, it enables national team coaches to identify outstanding athletes for upcoming international tournaments. VNS