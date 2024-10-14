Khôi, Hoa come out on top at the 2024 Đất Sen Hồng Marathon

Marathon

ĐỒNG THÁP — Huỳnh Anh Khôi secured his second title of the year after winning the men's 42km at the third Đất Sen Hồng Marathon - Đồng Tháp 2024 on October 13 in Đồng Tháp Province.

Khôi finished his route in 2hrs 36.19min, overcoming the speedy Kimutai Hillary Kipchumba of Kenya (2:38.39) and Vietnamese runner Đào Duy Thạch (2:46.02).

It was Khôi's second top podium in one month, after he triumphed at the VnExpress Marathon Hạ Long in September.

Former SEA Games bronze medallist Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa took the women's gold as she finished 42km in 3:04.37.

Hoa, the national marathon champion, met no challenge throughout the race. She drew ahead of the rest of the crowd and ran solo on her way to the finish.

She set a six-minute gap with the second-place Lê Thị Kha Ly (3:10.38). The third position went to Trần Thị Kim Kiều (3:11.57).

Lý Nhân Tín and Phạm Thị Thuý Hạnh were the winners of the men's and women's 21km classes, respectively.

Hứa Thuận Long and Vũ Thị Hồng Vân topped the men's and women's 10km and Nguyễn Chí Kiên and Lê Khoa won the men's and women's 5km.

The organisers also presented bonuses to the winners of age groups ranging from 18 to over 50 and to the best running clubs.

Nearly 10,000 local and international runners took part in the tournament, also known as the Masterise Homes Cup. The number of participants was three times more than the first race in 2022.

In addition to four categories for adults, children were also encouraged to test their running skills in the 800m KUN Fun Run.

Vice Chairman of Đồng Tháp People's Committee Huỳnh Minh Tuấn said the marathon was not only a sporting event that promoted a healthier lifestyle but also an opportunity for the province to popularise Đồng Tháp's beautiful land and friendly and sweet people to a larger community. VNS