First ever Thanh Hóa marathon to start on December 8

THANH HÓA — The inaugural Thanh Hóa Marathon is set to take place on December 8 at Hàm Rồng Square in Thanh Hóa City.

The event is expected to attract between 2,000 and 3,000 runners competing in four categories: 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km races, which are open to both men and women.

This marks the first marathon held in Thanh Hóa, a region known for its strong runners and rich history in athletics that has produced many renowned athletes for the national team.

According to the organising committee, the marathon aims to promote physical fitness and raise awareness of the importance of sports, ultimately enhancing public health and quality of life.

The organisers also aspire to showcase the local economy, society, and tourism -- particularly green tourism -- creating opportunities for the running community and visitors to explore and experience the beauty of the region. VNS