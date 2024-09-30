Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Sports

First ever Thanh Hóa marathon to start on December 8

September 30, 2024 - 14:02
This marks the first marathon held in Thanh Hóa, a region known for its strong running movement and a rich history in athletics, having produced many renowned athletes for the national team.
The inaugural Thanh Hóa Marathon is set to take place on December 8. — Photo courtesy of the organising board

THANH HÓA — The inaugural Thanh Hóa Marathon is set to take place on December 8 at Hàm Rồng Square in Thanh Hóa City.

The event is expected to attract between 2,000 and 3,000 runners competing in four categories: 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km races, which are open to both men and women.

This marks the first marathon held in Thanh Hóa, a region known for its strong runners and rich history in athletics that has produced many renowned athletes for the national team.

According to the organising committee, the marathon aims to promote physical fitness and raise awareness of the importance of sports, ultimately enhancing public health and quality of life.

The organisers also aspire to showcase the local economy, society, and tourism -- particularly green tourism -- creating opportunities for the running community and visitors to explore and experience the beauty of the region. VNS

running trail running marathon athletics

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Sports

Linh to make breakthrough in career in 2024

Nguyễn Thùy Linh remains a key figure for the Việt Nam Badminton Federation, which is preparing a strategic plan to elevate the national badminton scene and support Linh’s pursuit of international success.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom