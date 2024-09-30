Việt Nam miss chance to enter 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup final round

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam 's U20 team missed the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals after a narrow 0-1 defeat against U20 Syria in their Group A match on Sunday.

The loss eliminated Việt Nam from contention, despite having a chance to advance with just a draw.

In the first half, Việt Nam, led by Công Phương, created several good chances but failed to convert. The decisive moment came in the second half when an unfortunate own goal by Ngọc Chiến gave Syria the lead, the only goal of the match.

Coach Hứa Hiền Vinh expressed regret over the outcome, stating that the team had planned to play defensively, aiming for a draw to secure advancement. He praised the midfield for their performance, noting that they effectively managed ball distribution and controlled the opponent's midfield.

Quang Duyệt also shared his disappointment, highlighting the team's strong first-half performance but lamenting the inability to score after conceding.

Ultimately, Việt Nam finished with six points and a plus five goal difference, placing sixth among the ten best runners-up, which meant they missed out on qualification. Meanwhile, Thailand and Indonesia successfully secured their spots in the finals, with Thailand ranking fourth among the best runners-up and Indonesia topping their group. VNS