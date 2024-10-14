New champions found at National Talented Tennis Players Championships

Tennis

VĨNH LONG — Trần Đức Minh and Nguyễn Đại Khánh took the two last titles of the National Talented Tennis Players Championships which has closed at the Vĩnh Long Province's Centre of Sports Training and Competition.

Minh, from Hà Nội, on October 13 won the boys' U16 gold after beating Nguyễn Trung Khang of Becamex Bình Dương 7-6(5), 6-0 while Khánh of Bình Dương, overcame Nguyễn Minh Phát from HCM City 6-2, 6-4 to be champion of the boys' U18 category.

Earlier, organisers presented awards to winners in 18 other age groups categories.

Among the champions were Lê Tiến Anh (Military Team) in the boys' U14, Nguyễn Ngọc Đông Nhi (HCM City) in the girls' U14, Nguyễn Ngọc Thụy Khanh (Bình Dương) in the girls' U16 and Ngô Hồng Hạnh (Military Team) in the girls' U18.

After ten days of competitions, the tournament known as the Phước Thành Cup, HCM City topped the medal tally with nine golds, followed by the Military with four and Bình Dương with three.

The tournament featured about 300 young athletes from 17 cities and provinces, competing in 20 events across different age groups, ranging from U8 to U18. Notably, the boys' and girls' U8 singles and boys' and girls' U12 doubles events were included for the first time, to align with regional and international competitions.

The Việt Nam Tennis Federation said the tournament for the juniors was an opportunity to review training activities and pick some of the best athletes for the national teams. VNS