Young tennis talents to vie for national titles

Tennis

VĨNH LONG — The National Talented Tennis Players Championships kicked off on October 4 at the Vĩnh Long Province's Centre of Sports Training and Competition.

Nearly 300 young athletes from 17 cities and provinces will compete in 20 events across different age groups, ranging from U8 to U18. Notably, the boys' and girls' U8 singles and boys' and girls' U12 doubles events are included for the first time to align with regional and international competitions.

Among the talented players are international-title contenders such as Nguyễn Minh Phát, Lê Tiến Anh, Vũ Tuấn Phong, Ngô Hồng Hạnh and Ngô Bảo Ngân.

According to the organising committee, the tournament, which ends on October 13, serves as not only a platform for young athletes to show off their abilities and sharpen their skills, but also an opportunity for the host province to link sports with economic development, tourism, and local brand building.

Following the opening ceremony, the Việt Nam Tennis Federation, the Vĩnh Long's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Tennis Federation organised the Mekong Delta Region Tennis and Pickleball Development Conference 2024-25.

Delegates shared the current status of activities and development orientation of tennis over the past years. They evaluated and analysed the roles of concerning parties in managing and implementing the development of tennis and pickleball.

They also gave their opinions on current situation, trends, and development orientation of two sports in the region.

Delegates proposed many solutions to issue state management regulations, game rules, training plans and an official tournament system for pickleball to orient the development of the sport.

Delegates emphasised the need to strengthen socialisation activities and promote the strong development of tennis and pickleball in schools so that these two sports can spread widely in the community.

On this occasion, the VTF, the regional departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Tennis Federations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate, exchange experiences and promote activities to develop tennis and pickleball in the region. VNS