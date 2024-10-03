Nam Định’s coach regrets being held to a draw by Bangkok

NAM ĐỊNH — Coach Vũ Hồng Việt expressed his regret that his players could not beat Thailand's Bangkok United at home.

In the second match of Group G in the AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday in Nam Định Province, the hosts Nam Định could only manage a point after a goalless draw against Bangkok FC despite fielding a squad of six foreign players and the newly naturalised Brazilian striker Nguyễn Xuân Son.

“This was a good match between two teams with high intensity," Việt said after the match.

"Both teams played with dedication but the most regrettable thing was that there were no goals. I am satisfied with the way the whole team played. My players played well, but were unlucky.”

Nam Định currently have four points level with Bangkok United but are in second place on goal difference.

In the V.League 1, Nam Định have only scored one goal after the first three matches, despite having a strong attack.

Regarding this issue, coach Việt said: “This makes me worried about the upcoming journey, but I believe that with just one goal, my players will have a better mentality.” VNS