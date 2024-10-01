International women's football tournament to kick off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The T&T Cup Hà Nội International Women's Football tournament’s opening ceremony is set to take place at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on October 3.

Manila Digger FC of the Philippines and Being FC of China have already arrived in Hà Nội to compete in the event.

They will join with Hà Nội FC and Thái Nguyên T&T FC in a round-robin format. The organisers will give prizes to the first, second, and third-placed teams.

Awards will also be given to the team with the best style, the top goal scorer, the best goalkeeper and the best player at the tournament.

The event is part of activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hà Nội Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-October 10, 2024). - VNS