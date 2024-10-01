Politics & Law
Home Sports

International women's football tournament to kick off in Hà Nội

October 01, 2024 - 16:56
Manila Digger FC of the Philippines and Being FC of China have already arrived in Hà Nội to compete in the tournament.
The T&T Cup Hà Nội International Women's Football tournament will attract the participation of four teams. — Photo sovhtt.hanoi.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The T&T Cup Hà Nội International Women's Football tournament’s opening ceremony is set to take place at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on October 3.

Manila Digger FC of the Philippines and Being FC of China have already arrived in Hà Nội to compete in the event.

They will join with Hà Nội FC and Thái Nguyên T&T FC in a round-robin format. The organisers will give prizes to the first, second, and third-placed teams.

Awards will also be given to the team with the best style, the top goal scorer, the best goalkeeper and the best player at the tournament.

The event is part of activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hà Nội Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-October 10, 2024). - VNS

sport football match tournament cup

Sports

Hà Nội FC's expat dilemma

Hà Nội FC's recent failure with foreign players is slowly becoming detrimental to their success. Despite having some of the best local talents, the Purples' scouting department seems to be more attracted to the glossy CVs of their expat players, rather than their ability and their cohesion with the team.

