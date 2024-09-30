Politics & Law
Sports

Việt Nam take world aerobic silver

September 30, 2024 - 17:08
Việt Nam won silver at the 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships which closed on September 29 in Italy.

Aerobics

Việt Nam team (left) and China and Italy on podium of the FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships' group of five event. Photo of FIG

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won silver at the 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships which came to an end on September 29 in Italy.

The exciting routine channeled a James Bond-style and gave the nation 20.622 points in the group of five category, its fourth world medal in Aerobic competition.

The Chinese team won with a Terminator-themed exercise whose music began with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous statement “I’ll be back”, underlining China’s return. Their precision was rewarded with 20.794 from the judges, which edged 2022 world champions Việt Nam by 0.179.

Hosts Italy took bronze with 20.483 points.

The Vietnamese athletes also compete in the trio and men's individual classes but failed to make the top three.

The championships returned to Italy for the first time in a quarter century on September 27-29, with Pesaro hosting a competition that determined nations that qualify to The World Games 2025.

Held every other year, the tournament was a career-defining competition, and its 18th edition drew 350 gymnasts from 37 nations. The prospect of winning World Games berths is guaranteed to the nations of the five highest finishers. VNS

aerobic world championship Việt Nam gold medal

Sports

Linh to make breakthrough in career in 2024

Nguyễn Thùy Linh remains a key figure for the Việt Nam Badminton Federation, which is preparing a strategic plan to elevate the national badminton scene and support Linh’s pursuit of international success.

