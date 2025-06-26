Vietnamese junior swimmers win and set regional records

Swimming

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won seven gold medals and set two new records at the 47th Southeast Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships 2025 on June 25 in Singapore.

Nguyễn Thúy Hiền took two golds in the girls' 16-18 years old 50m breaststroke with a time of 32.24sec and 50m freestyle with a time of 26.08sec. Both were record times for the tournament.

Her 50m breaststroke result was also new national record.

Other gold medallists were Nguyễn Khả Nhi (girls' 16-18 years old 400m freestyle); Hà Quốc Nguyên (boys' U13 100m butterfly); Vũ Ngọc Hải Băng (girls' U13 100m butterfly); Trần Văn Nguyễn Quốc (boys' 16-18 years old 400m freestyle) and the women's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Vietnamese swimmers also won nine silver and three bronze medals from other categories.

Việt Nam has sent 38 athletes to compete in all 105 events which will close on June 27.

Last year, Việt Nam took 27 golds to place second.

After swimming, teams will take part in the ⁠diving from June 27-29 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore Sports Hub.

Eleven representatives of Việt Nam will compete in 17 out of 22 categories. VNS