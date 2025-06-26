Lạng Sơn set to join UNESCO Global Geopark Network

LẠNG SƠN — Nestled in Việt Nam’s far northern frontier, Lạng Sơn Province is preparing to mark a milestone of global significance. On June 28, a formal ceremony in Lạng Sơn City will celebrate the region’s official recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark — a prestigious title honouring its unique geological heritage, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultural traditions.

The ceremony will take place during the visit of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to Việt Nam and is expected to draw high-level representatives from central ministries, international organisations and experts in geology, tourism and culture from around the globe. Delegations from other UNESCO geoparks in Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Đắk Nông and Phú Yên will also attend the historic event.

Vision for sustainable growth

More than just a moment of recognition, the event marks a strategic push to elevate Lạng Sơn’s profile on the global tourism map and attract sustainable investment. Alongside the award ceremony, the province will host several important activities, including the annual meeting of Việt Nam’s Global Geopark Subcommittee, a policy roundtable on the development of Lạng Sơn Geopark and a signing ceremony with international partners.

In the lead-up to the event, Azoulay and other delegates visited key heritage sites including Lũng Than Sugar Apple Orchard Garden, the aromatic Star Anise Rest Stop and the tranquil Tam Thanh Pagoda. They also engaged in vibrant cultural exchanges with local students and communities — an experience highlighting the warmth and depth of Lạng Sơn’s cultural identity.

A new gem in the Global Geopark Network

Officially endorsed by the Global Geoparks Council in September 2024 and formally announced by UNESCO in April, the Lạng Sơn UNESCO Global Geopark is Việt Nam’s fourth member in the network, following Đồng Văn Karst Plateau in Hà Giang, Non Nước Cao Bằng (the area around Cao Bằng Waterfall) and Đắk Nông Geopark.

Covering nearly 4,843sq.km — 58 per cent of the province’s area and home to 78 per cent of its population — the geopark is a vast open-air museum of natural and cultural wonder. It spans over 500 million years of Earth’s history, featuring geological marvels such as ancient marine fossils, remnants of volcanic activity and karst formations including Ngườm Moóc Cave, the impressive Thẩm Lũm sinkhole and Ùng Roặc Cave — all magnets for adventure seekers and earth science lovers.

But Lạng Sơn’s treasures are not confined to rocks and fossils. The park also boasts rich biodiversity in the Hữu Liên Nature Reserve as well as thriving intangible heritage. UNESCO-recognised traditions such as the Worship of Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms and the then singing of the Tày and Nùng peoples offer powerful insight into the spiritual and intellectual life of the region.

Shaping a sustainable future

Since receiving global recognition, the geopark has emerged as a dynamic new hub for eco-tourism and heritage-based development. Lạng Sơn has crafted four tourism routes:

Route 1: Discovering the High Mountain World

Route 2: Journey to the Heavenly Realm

Route 3: Rustic Life on Earth

Route 4: The Path to the Underwater World

The province is also positioning the geopark as a pillar of its long-term green tourism strategy. A signature branding campaign 'Lạng Sơn UNESCO Global Geopark: The Flow of Life through the Sacred Land', and the experiential tourism product 'The Grand Odyssey' aim to captivate both domestic and international travellers.

Receiving the UNESCO Global Geopark title is not only a source of deep pride, but also a solemn responsibility. For the authorities and people of Lạng Sơn, it is a call to safeguard and nurture their natural and cultural heritage — and to build a sustainable future where identity, environment and development move forward hand in hand.

As Việt Nam continues to shine on the global heritage map, Lạng Sơn stands as a new beacon of promise at the edge of the country — a land where geology meets mythology, and the past flows into the future. — VNS