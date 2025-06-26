Photo exhibition depicts environmental challenges in Southeast Asia

CẦN THƠ — A photo exhibition showcasing the impact of climate change in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Việt Nam opened in Việt Nam's Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on June 25.

The exhibition, which will run until July 16, is jointly organised by the Cần Thơ Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam–Netherlands Friendship Association in Cần Thơ, and Cần Thơ University. The event marked the 15th anniversary of the Việt Nam –Netherlands strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management.

The visual storytelling exhibition features works by 12 professional and amateur photographers from Laos, Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Thailand. The photos, taken between April and October 2023, offer an authentic look at the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the event, Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Hữu Trung, Vice Rector of Cần Thơ University, said the exhibition is not only a meaningful artistic activity but also an opportunity to inspire cooperation and raise public awareness, especially among the younger generation, about clime change - one of the most critical challenges at present.

Noting the serious impact of climate change on the Mekong Delta in general and Cần Thơ in particular, Vice Chairwoman of the Cần Thơ People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Diệp said the photos help viewers gain a deeper understanding of the consequences of climate change on humanity. They also highlight the daunting challenges humanity faces and encourage people to stay united and take action to protect the planet and promote sustainable development.

Stressing that climate change is a pressing issue affecting everyone, Consul General of the Netherlands in Hồ Chí Minh City Daniel Stock said he hoped the exhibition would inspire action to protect the environment and enhance public awareness of climate change adaptation.

Việt Nam and the Netherlands share many similarities, as both are home to large river deltas and face serious risks from climate change and rising sea levels. Over the years, cooperation between the two countries has deepened, particularly through their strategic partnerships on climate change adaptation and water management, established in 2010, and on sustainable agriculture and food security in 2014.— VNA/VNS