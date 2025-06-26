Soul of Việt Nam's brass

In a corner of Hà Nội, a new generation of artisans is reviving Việt Nam’s brass craft. Every piece of brass jewellery here, inspired by traditional motifs like lotus and Lạc birds, brings Vietnamese culture into everyday life.
Participants discussed internal developments within the Nguyễn Dynasty during the Franco-Spanish coalition’s campaigns, particularly the tension between pro-war and pro-peace factions, and their impact on the political and military situation at that time.
Total tourism revenue is projected to reach VNĐ280 trillion (VNĐ10.7 billion), with hotel occupancy rates averaging 68 per cent and the sector’s contribution to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) estimated at 7–7.5 per cent.
As Việt Nam and Poland mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, a newly opened Vietnamese garden at Warsaw’s Asia and Pacific Museum offers visitors a vivid glimpse into the country’s culture, history and enduring friendship with Europe.
To run until July 13, the 'Đa dạng sắc màu côn trùng Việt Nam' (The Diversity of Vietnamese Insects) exhibition at the Đà Nẵng Museum features hundreds of rare insect specimens, aiming to spotlight the diversity and uniqueness of the country’s endemic insects.