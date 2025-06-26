Politics & Law
Soul of Việt Nam's brass

June 26, 2025 - 09:26
In a corner of Hà Nội, a new generation of artisans is reviving Việt Nam’s brass craft. Every piece of brass jewellery here, inspired by traditional motifs like lotus and Lạc birds, brings Vietnamese culture into everyday life.

Hà Nội eyes 46 million visitors by 2030

Total tourism revenue is projected to reach VNĐ280 trillion (VNĐ10.7 billion), with hotel occupancy rates averaging 68 per cent and the sector’s contribution to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) estimated at 7–7.5 per cent.

