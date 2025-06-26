Bắc Giang pushes forward with digital government and smart city development

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang is accelerating its transition to a digital government and smart city model as part of its 2025 development agenda, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn.

By the end of the year, Bắc Giang aims to interconnect and share all foundational data systems to support the growth of e-government and digital transformation efforts. Government data will be opened up to better serve citizens and businesses with seamless, single-declaration public services that span the entire life cycle of an administrative procedure.

The province has set ambitious targets: 100 per cent of eligible administrative procedures will be delivered entirely online, with at least 80 per cent of full-process dossiers handled digitally. All individuals and businesses using online public services will be consistently identified and authenticated across central and local systems. Administrative records and results will be fully digitised, and camera monitoring systems at all public service centres from province to commune level will be connected to the provincial security data centre for real-time governance.

Bắc Giang is also investing in smart urban infrastructure in two key areas: Bắc Giang City and Việt Yên Township. Notably, Bắc Giang City is ranked among the top 15 provincial-level cities nationwide for its smart city readiness indicators.

The province is maintaining and expanding its Digital Data Repository to centrally manage the integration, storage, protection and effective use of digital archives generated during the digital transformation process.

Priority is being given to the development of databases in critical sectors, including education and training, healthcare, social insurance and welfare, finance, civil service, agriculture, tourism, labour and employment, transportation, construction, justice, planning and investment and information and communications.

In line with the Prime Minister’s Decision 1012/QD-TTg, Bắc Giang is working to connect, integrate, analyse and monitor data quality across 40 groups of indicators and real-time datasets with ministries, sectors, localities and major state-owned enterprises. This effort supports the national roadmap for data-driven digital governance from 2024–2025, with a vision to 2030.

Beyond developing digital platforms and services, Bắc Giang is investing in digital infrastructure. Smart Operation Centres (IOCs) and Internet of Things infrastructure are being deployed in both Bắc Giang City and Việt Yên. These include sensor integration and digital solutions for essential urban infrastructure — transportation, environment, lighting, electricity and water — to enable real-time data transmission and intelligent analysis for urban management and smart service delivery.

The province’s digital transformation strategy, guided by Resolution 111-NQ/TU issued in June 2021, has already delivered impressive results. Bac Giang's Digital Transformation Index has consistently ranked in the top ten nationwide — 10th out of 63 provinces in 2020 and 2021, and 9th in 2022.

Remarkably, Bắc Giang has led the country for four consecutive years in the 'e-Government and Digital Government Development' component of the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index. It also ranks third in citizen satisfaction with administrative services and fourth overall in the national PAR Index for both 2022 and 2023.

To date, 100 per cent of villages and urban residential groups in the province are covered by mobile and fibre-optic internet. The network includes 1,596 antenna towers and 3,775 BTS stations, with 1.9 million phone subscribers and 1.8 million internet users.

Several major digital systems have been successfully launched: the Provincial Data Sharing and Integration Platform, IOCs, a Cybersecurity Operations Centre, Provincial Digital Data Repository, Administrative Procedure Resolution System, Document Management and Executive System, the provincial e-Portal and the e-Gazette. Shared data systems and integrated services have also been rolled out, including the provincial Open Data Portal, Spatial Data Infrastructure, and more than 1,300 surveillance camera points for security and facial recognition.

Deputy Head of Bắc Giang City’s Urban Management Division Ngô Minh Sơn noted: “The city has invested over VNĐ100 billion (US$3.9 million) in smart urban infrastructure. In 2024, we launched the city's IOC, switched to energy-saving LED street lights, installed traffic and security cameras and set up air quality monitoring stations.”

Local resident Phạm Văn Giang expressed his satisfaction: “Now the power lines are all buried underground, the streets look clean and open. There are many cameras to protect public property, and street theft is no longer an issue. We look forward to enjoying the benefits of a smart city.”

Phạm Hùng Sơn, Head of Bắc Giang City’s Department of Culture and Information, emphasised the role of data: “Our Smart Urban Operation Centre updates all non-confidential data on socioeconomic and defence matters. This system has supported leaders in making timely decisions, and its annual reports have helped inform the city's socio-economic planning for the following year.”

As Bắc Giang continues its bold push toward digital government and smart urban living, the province is establishing itself as a leader in Việt Nam’s national digital transformation journey. — VNS