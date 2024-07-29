HCM City 1 defend their title at National Women's Football Championship

Football

HCM CITY — HCM City 1 have defended their title at the National Women's Football Championship – Thái Sơn Bắc Cup.

HCM City 1 drew 2-2 with Việt Nam Coal and Minerals in their 13th match on Sunday. With this result, they maintain a five-point gap over Hà Nội and Việt Nam Coal and Minerals with only one match left in this year's season, meaning that HCM City 1 cannot be caught.

This is the sixth consecutive title for HCM City 1, a record for Vietnamese football. It is also the 13th time in history that HCM City women's football team has won this title.

In the key match, both teams entered the game with great determination, providing fans with an exciting back-and-forth encounter. Việt Nam Coal and Minerals took the lead in the 33rd minute through Nguyễn Thị Vạn, but HCM City 1 equalised in the 65th minute with a goal from Trần Thị Thu Thảo.

HCM City 1 then took the lead in the 80th minute through an own goal, but Việt Nam Coal and Minerals fought back and equalised in the final minutes through Thúy Hằng to secure a point.

After winning the domestic championship, HCM City 1 will turn their attention to the 2024/25 AFC Women's Champions League, where they will play in the group stage starting next October.

The continental football governing body confirmed that as many as 22 clubs will take part in qualification of the tournament's inaugural season, heralding a new era of success and progress for women’s football in Asia.

Clubs from the top eight member associations, as ranked according to FIFA, will qualify directly into the group stage, which comprises three groups of four teams to be contested in a centralised league format from October 6 to 12.

The remaining 14 clubs will have to make it through the preliminary stage that features four groups – two groups of four teams and two groups of three - to be played in a centralised league format between August 25 and 31, with the four group winners qualifying. — VNS