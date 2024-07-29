Society
Home Sports

Muay Thai Rampage’s finalists found after thrilling semis

July 29, 2024 - 11:40
After thrilling semi-final matches, organisers of the Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Việt Nam have got their winners from the first season in HCM City.

Muay Thai

Huỳnh Hoàng Phi (left) catches a kick of Vũ Đại Luật during their Muay Thai Rampage: x Road To ONE: Việt Nam's strawweight final match on July 28 in HCM City. . Photos of Shadow Entertainment

HCM CITY — After thrilling semi-final matches, organisers of the Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Việt Nam have identified title candidates from its first season on July 28 in HCM City.

WBC Muay Thai Việt Nam champion Huỳnh Hoàng Phi did not have an easy match, facing rising star Vũ Đại Luật of NTQ Muay Thai Gym in the strawweight (56kg) class.

Phi of the Saigon Sports Club will fight for the title against Huỳnh Văn Tuấn of HCM City Muay-kickboxing in the final.

Tuấn in the second semis defeated Nguyễn Thành Thoan of Kickboxing Việt Nam.

In the flyweight (61kg) class, WBC Muay Thai world title holder Trương Cao Minh Phát won a buy into the final after his opponent Cao Trọng Quý of Bùi Duy Vinh Dojo did not meet the conditions to compete.

Phát of Saigon Sports Club will fight Walid Sakhraji -- The Red Lion -- of Venum Training Camp has an impressive win over Nguyễn Hào Hiệp of Phi Long Chanh Martial Arts Club.

Both finals will be held on September 15 and the winners will walk away with a contract to compete at the ONE Championship, one of the world leading fighting arenas.

Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu (right) lands a punch on Nguyễn Thị Lệ Khóa's face during the only female competition of the night.

In the supportive matches, world champion Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu of HCM City was still a big trouble to all comers. She gave her rival Nguyễn Thị Lệ Khóa from Hà Nội no chance to attack throughout the match. Hiếu took easy win while young Khóa was encouraged to come back for future bouts.

In other matches, Huỳnh Văn Cường knocked out Phạm Lê Gia Huy in the 52kg class and K-PA Thuận floored Mai Hồng Phát in the 60kg.

Elsewhere, Võ Minh Nghĩa beat Nguyễn Tiến Phát (58kg), Phan Trọng Hiếu won over Bùi Trần Triệu (63kg), Nguyễn Hoàng Long Nhật overcame Nguyễn Viết Tiến (51kg) and Lê Hoàng Đức defeated Dương Đức Bảo (49kg). - VNS

